Rams' Matthew Stafford Makes Final Comments Regarding MVP Race

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For much of the 2025 NFL season, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had his name involved in the narratives that have defined this season's MVP race. While Stafford has remained committed to doing whatever it takes to win, he did share his thoughts on the award before his final appearance in the regular season.

Stafford on MVP Race

Stafford spoke about the race after losing ground to Drake Maye last week. With this being the final week of the season, Stafford shared his thoughts on where he stands in the competition.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“Listen, I'm not too worried about it," stated Stafford. "People are going to vote how they want to vote. They're going to say what they want to say. I'm just trying to put as good of a season together as I possibly can. Our last opportunity to do that is coming up this weekend and I'm excited about that chance. I would love to play perfect in every game, but I’m not a robot and it happens. I’m proud of our team and I’m looking forward to another opportunity.”

A Defining Season

Regardless if Stafford wins the MVP or not, 2025 has been a phenomenal season for a player who was on the cusp of the Hall of Fame. Stafford came into 2025 as a borderline player for a variety of reasons. The general consensus was that he needed too really good seasons or one MVP caliber year to get him over the hump.

With his career statistics sandwiched between Hall of Famers, Stafford was asked if this season has been the best in his career.

“Yeah, I think so, probably," stated Stafford. "It's up there. I think statistically, probably. I don't know. I haven't looked at all the other ones. It's up there with some of the better ones I've played. The cool thing about that is I have such a great group around me. You guys see me play and I can't go out there and scramble around, hold the ball for 10 seconds and then go on a 30-yard run. I have great teammates."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I try to do my best to get the best out of those guys and help them succeed and help those guys have great seasons and great games as best as I can. It really is such a team effort. When it comes to playing offense, defense, special teams, the whole thing, it takes everybody. We understand that. We know it. Nobody on our team feels like we're bigger than the team and we're all excited to do our role as best that we possibly can. That's our attitude. That's our thought process really the whole season and moving forward. Do the best you can for your role and that'll elevate the people around you.”

