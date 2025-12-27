What a Win (and Loss) Means For Rams vs. Falcons

Many will debate or discuss the next-to-last Thursday Night Football game of the regular season as one of the great matchups played this season. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in a battle featuring two of the best teams in the sport in what has been dubbed a parity year for the NFL.

The Rams are still stinging from their loss, with head coach Sean McVay firing a coach mid-season for the first time: special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn. However, Los Angeles got a long spell to prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. This is a potentially entertaining bout with plenty of stars on both sides of the ball, expecting to make their weekly, big-time impacts.

Yet, there are consequences, win or lose, for the Rams this weekend. With that in mind, let's look at what each result would mean for the team heading into Week 18.

What a win means vs. Falcons

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There are some consequences outside of the Rams' control that could occur on Sunday: The Seahawks face the Carolina Panthers while the San Francisco 49ers host the Chicago Bears in playoff-implicating games. Should both teams lose to their respective opponents, the Rams would be back in first place of the NFC West with a win against the Falcons. If the Seahawks lose and the 49ers win, the Rams would hold the tiebreaker over the latter for the division lead.

A win would be impressive and another chance to reassure the public that this is a team that could be playing deep into January or February. While the Falcons have been an impressive ball club in the last couple of weeks, the Rams will need to limit their big-time playmakers: running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts, who have been outstanding for the last three or four games.

What a loss means vs. Falcons

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two losses in a row would raise serious questions about the Rams' chances of getting deep in the dance. Special teams, up-and-down performances from the secondary, and costly turnovers in key situations have been the Achilles heel for Los Angeles all season, and it could put them as far as the sixth seed in the NFC behind San Francisco and Seattle.

A win for the Falcons would be a massive confidence booster for head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, potentially saving his job one more season, as changes are likely regardless of the results in the next two weeks.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our newsletter, which comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis on everything Los Angeles football. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formely Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, and make sure you like our Facebook page with the latest content on the Rams, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.