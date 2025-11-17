Rams Matthew Stafford Talks About Performance Against Seahawks
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams engaged the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday afternoon battle for first place in the NFC West. Sporting two brilliant head coaches who come from historic schools of thought, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his offense influenced by names like Bill Walsh, Jon Gruden, and Mike Shanahan, took on Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who runs the newest version of the hard-hitting Baltimore Ravens defense that Marvin Lewis first implemented in 1996.
With both men having a corresponding offense/ defense that has dominated, the chess match that occured at SoFi Stadium would impact the direction of both emerging franchises. After the game, McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford would speak from the podium.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Stafford shared his thoughts on the Seahawks.
Q: What have you seen from Seattle's defensive front?
“Really good football players across the board on their defense," stated Stafford. "They're playing lights out defense when you look at it. They're doing great against the run, affecting the passer, and scoring on defense, doing all the things you want. They’re a really big, physical, powerful front. From the front all the way to the back end, I think they're playing at a really high level.”
Q: What is it like to prepare for a defense that plays in primarily nickel packages?
“I think it's a different challenge every single week for us," stated Stafford. "We go out there and we try to put a plan together to go out there and have success. Ultimately, we call the plays and we go out there and run them. It’s on us as players to bring those plays to life and execute them. If there are issues, we try to fix them at the line of scrimmage."
"We make sure we're getting in and out of good plays and go out there and play good, sound football. That's been the recipe for us. No matter what's getting put out there on the defensive side of the ball, we have thoughts on what we want to try to do and go out there and execute it.”
Q: Could you speak on the importance of Sunday's game?
“It's a big game because it's the next one for us in the division," stated Stafford. "Sometimes people look at them like they count for two and I understand that, but it's just another opportunity for us to try to get better. I think that's what we've been trying to do every single game this season. In certain weeks I feel like we've been able to accomplish that."
"I feel like we've played physical. We’ve played tough, smart football and sometimes you don't come away with a win. For the most part this year we've been moving in the right direction. I look forward to doing that and hopefully having a chance to do that this Sunday.”
