Why the Rams Could Control This Position Battle Against the Saints
The Los Angeles Rams are back at SoFi Stadium in Week 9 after their bye. Last time the NFL saw them, they were putting an international beatdown on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, blowing out the upstarts 35-7 in their home away from home. Considering that the Jags have been a solid team up to that point, that game put the league on notice that the Rams mean business this season.
In their next game, they host the New Orleans Saints, a squad trending in the opposite direction. After an abysmal 1-7 start to the year, they've elected to bench second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of rookie Tyler Shough. He didn't show much after taking over under center in the Saints' 23-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with 128 yards on 17-of-30 passing with an interception.
It's been repeatedly shown how impactful having an elite quarterback can be for a team, as well as how detrimental poor quarterbacking can be. It's no surprise then to see the Rams so heavily favored in their upcoming clash with the Saints.
Matthew Stafford could make a statement
1. Matthew Stafford -250 over 1.5 passing touchdowns
Matthew Stafford has submitted a strong dark-horse MVP bid so far in the 2025 NFL season. He had a statement showing in the Los Angeles Rams' last outing, throwing for five touchdowns in London to oust the Jacksonville Jaguars — the most ever by any quarterback in an international game.
FanDuel thinks it's more likely than not that he'll have two or more touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints. He's done so five out of seven games so far this season, and his upcoming opponent has given up the fifth-most passing scores in the league this year.
2. Tyler Shough -176 to throw an interception
It didn't take long for Tyler Shough to throw his first career NFL pick. It wasn't actually his fault, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. literally just ripped the ball away from Chris Olave. Still, he certainly didn't look very secure with the ball in his first taste of meaningful pro action, either.
He looked especially shaky under pressure versus the Bucs. Considering that he'll be going up against Jared Verse, Byron Young, and the rest of the Rams' elite pass rush in his next game, he'll have to adjust to the distress that comes with playing QB in the NFL quickly.
