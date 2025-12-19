The Good, Bad, and the Ugly From the Rams' Loss to Seattle

The Los Angeles Rams lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks. Here's the main points from the contest.

The Good: Puka Nacua

There was a lot of good from this game, especially from Kobie Turner but Puka Nacua was on a different level tonight. It's clear the only reason he doesn't have the triple crown is due to Davante Adams taking away targets from him, because despite everything that has happened this week, Nacua was the best player on the field.

12 catches, 225 yards and two touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Unreal.

The Bad: The Lack of Complementary Football in the Fourth Quarter

The Rams scored a touchdown to open up the period and didn't score again for the rest of regulation. Despite the Rams' defense only surrendering one touchdown in that period, the offense had four punts and a missed field goal.

In a game for which just one point would have been the difference, a lack of fourth quarter offensive execution is a grave concern.

The Ugly: The Surgical Moments

The Rams could not score late in the fourth and then the defense could not get the critical stop in overtime. That is that narrative being written about this game and while true, it doesn't capture the entire game and that came down to this...in two contests this season, the Seahawks have possessed the ball to end the game and did everything within their power to win while the Rams hoped it wouldn't work.

For some reason, Mike Macdonald knows how to ensure his team always has a chance to win it at the end against Los Angeles. When dealing with that type of game manager, on top of his success as a defensive mind, the Rams had to hit their layups, but they missed multiple times, with easy passes going awry.

That was compounded by the lack of rotation at linebacker, which saw mismatches all day long due to usage. When push came to shove, Seattle always found a way. That's because they know how to win games like these. The Rams have suffered losses this season that suggest they can't always guarantee similar results.

