Mike LaFleur Could Steal Potential Matthew Stafford Replacement From Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears the Los Angeles Rams are not the only team in the NFC West who has an interest in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson Speaks On Arizona

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim detailed the story from Indianapolis, where Simpson spoke highly of his meeting with the Cardinals. Geithem explains the current situation in the desert that has prompted interest in the Alabama quarterback.

"The Cardinals are another team expected to be in the market for a quarterback if they part ways with Kyler Murray," stated Geitheim. "Arizona holds the No. 3 pick in the draft, but unlike the Jets, do not have another pick in the first round. If they were to fall for Simpson during the draft process and pursue him, it would make sense for them to take him with the No. 34 pick, or trade back into the first round like the Giants did last April for Jaxson Dart."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Cardinals received good news this week if they are interested in Simpson, as the Jets traded away edge defender Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, indicating they will take an edge defender with the second overall pick.

Simpson spoke on his meeting with the Cardinals.

“I met with the Cardinals. It was my first interview, and just [a] super great organization,” Simpson said. “Mr. Monti [Ossenfort] is a great guy, Coach [Mike] LaFleur is a super ball guy, Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett. All those guys, they love football, they're a quarterback driven organization, because they're very familiar with the quarterback position. I would love to be a Cardinal. I think that they're a great organization. They’ve got a young team and I’d be super blessed to play for them.”

How This Affects The Rams

The Rams are another team rumored to be interested in Simpson, which would create a natural conflict that could prompt the move to jump Arizona for him, althrough that scenario has about a one percent chance of happening.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The real question is with the third overall pick. If Arizona is interested in Simpson, they could trade back, acquiring greater draft capital, while remaining in a position to draft Simpson as the quarterback market is skewed this offseason.

If this move is executed, Mike LaFleur could get Simpson and enough picks to make Arizona dangerous in 2026. While it's doubtful the Cardinals will compete for the division, they have enough resources to induce a loss that decides the West. Plus, that's a potential Matthew Stafford replacement off the board.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.