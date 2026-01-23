Rams' Mike LaFleur Outlines Offensive Approach to NFC Championship Game

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for the NFC Championship Game on Thursday, putting in their heaviest work day of the week before the team travels to Seattle for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The game is being viewed by many as the dawn of a new rivalry due to the various ties between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. Already divisional rivals, the flames between the two sides have been stoked from two incredible contests this season, Ernest Jones and Cooper Kupp's feelings on their departure from Los Angeles, both teams possessing head coaches who are masters on their sides of the ball, and two rosters built to win.

On top of that, Rams Puka Nacua and Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba are in the midst of a battle for Offensive Player of the Year. Nacua led the league in receptions, Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards, and Davante Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns.

To talk about the upcoming contest, Sean McVay , Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse took to the podium on Thursday, answering various questions from the media.

Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below

LaFleur Speaks on Macdonald

During his first question, LaFleur spoke about Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald's defense and Macdonald's ability to adjust his defensive attack in the middle of a game.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (left) talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He's the best," stated LaFleur. "He's always evolving and that's where you have a lot of respect for him. His players play really hard. They have really good players, but they're always going to throw different wrinkles at you. Even if they've had some success with things in the run game, pass game situationally, he knows that he has to make adjustments too otherwise we'll catch up to him. It's really impressive. I've always been impressed with him dating back to when I was with the Jets playing him in Baltimore dating back to ‘23 playing him over in Baltimore and then what he's able to do this year with these guys it's incredible.”

Approaching the Seahawks

During his presser, LaFleur was asked about how he prepares for a team that he's facing for a third time in one season.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (right) talks with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (left) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“You have a lot of inventory and they got a lot of inventory on us," stated LaFleur. "They've had success on us in a number of different phases, run game, pass game and attacking our protections situationally. You have to be ready for all that. Then what's their next iteration of it? We don't know. We'll figure that out. They're going to have something for us. It's that fine, delicate balance of this is what we do well, but at the same time giving them some curveballs as well.’

