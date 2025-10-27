Latest Mock Draft Breaks Down Rams’ Offensive Plan
Over the last few years, the Los Angeles Rams have done a great job in the NFL Draft. Even when they traded away a lot of their top picks over the years, the Rams have been able to find players that best fit their team and scheme.
Those players have turned into starters for the Rams, and some have become some of the best in their respective positions. The Rams have found some players in the late rounds as well that a lot of other teams have overlooked.
A lot of credit has to go to the Rams' scouting and coaching staff, which is led by general manager Les Snead. Snead has done a great job in finding these players and making sure they are the best players for the Rams. Every team over the last few years has been trying to do what the Rams have done in the draft, but they have not had the same success rate.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network gave his last 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and here is who he has the Rams taking in the first round.
15) Los Angeles Rams
Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
Sean McVay and Les Snead have proven they can keep the Rams competitive year in and year out, but as Matthew Stafford enters the twilight of his career, keeping him clean and healthy remains the biggest priority. Thus, the offensive line is the target here.
With Rob Havenstein entering free agency, Isaiah World could be a viable replacement from the college ranks. While World is still raw with leverage acquisition, pad level maintenance and placement, he’s an S-tier athlete with size, power, and a mauler mentality.
23) Los Angeles Rams
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
An honest assessment of LaNorris Sellers’ 2025 film brings about this conclusion: He should probably return to school and transfer to a better environment. But if he does declare, he likely slots in as QB4 behind the top trio, and a late first-round pick.
Even with his warts as an operator, Sellers’ hyper-elite physical foundation will be enough to earn him Round 1 appeal. A team like the Rams could snag him with their second pick and let him develop behind Stafford, in perhaps the most QB-friendly setting in the league.
