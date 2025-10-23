Ram Digest

Rams 2026 Four-Round NFL Mock Draft: Bye Week Edition

The off week presents a swell time to explore a four-round Los Angeles Rams mock draft.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; A Los Angeles Rams fan wears a helmet with ram horns during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's the off week for the Los Angeles Rams following their statement international victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend. While changes could still be made during the bye week, the Rams will soon have their attention focused on the 2026 NFL Draft this upcoming April in only a few months' time. General manager Les Snead owns two first-round selections, both of which could land them franchise players at key positions.

With that in mind, let's boot up a four-round Rams mock draft for a quick projection at the halfway mark of the regular season. These draft slots are based on the current draft order if the selection process began tomorrow. It's time to dive into this new mock draft to see who the future of the Rams franchise could be.

Round 1, No. 14 (via Atlanta Falcons): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is interviewed after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images

Whether Matthew Stafford retires this offseason or not, the Rams must prepare for a future without him, and selecting a quarterback in the first round should be a priority, not something that can be held off for long. Simpson has quickly turned into a Heisman Trophy contender and one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, with amazing three-level accuracy, arm talent, pocket maneuvering, and football intelligence to be a future starter at the next level.

Round 1, No. 23: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) stands with head coach Dabo Swinney after losing to the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Networ

It has been long overdue for Los Angeles to pass on the cornerback position, an area they have lacked a top-end player at since Jalen Ramsey left town. Avieon, the brother of Falcons cornerback A.J., is just as talented coming out of Clemson, possessing great man coverage skills, patience in his backpedal, ball skills, and discipline in zone coverage while being a reliable player in run support.

Round 2, No. 54: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rob Havenstein is nearing the end of the line of his NFL career, as injuries and inconsistencies begin to take hold. Finding his successor is important for the Rams, and they could find it with Penn State's key starter at offensive tackle. Shelton is a techniqucally sound blocker with good fluidity and mirroring skills to match with good hand placement and strikes at the point of attack.

Round 3, No. 88: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Lake is a free agent this offseason, and questions remain if he will be re-signed or get a big payday elsewhere. If the latter is the case, finding another safety that can play in a similar role is vital to the success of defensive coordinator Chris Shula's unit. McNeil-Warren is one of the best safeties in the draft, providing versatility in the box, as a split defender, or big nickel with great size, coverage prowess, and tackling ability.

