Rams 2026 Four-Round NFL Mock Draft: Bye Week Edition
It's the off week for the Los Angeles Rams following their statement international victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend. While changes could still be made during the bye week, the Rams will soon have their attention focused on the 2026 NFL Draft this upcoming April in only a few months' time. General manager Les Snead owns two first-round selections, both of which could land them franchise players at key positions.
With that in mind, let's boot up a four-round Rams mock draft for a quick projection at the halfway mark of the regular season. These draft slots are based on the current draft order if the selection process began tomorrow. It's time to dive into this new mock draft to see who the future of the Rams franchise could be.
Round 1, No. 14 (via Atlanta Falcons): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
Whether Matthew Stafford retires this offseason or not, the Rams must prepare for a future without him, and selecting a quarterback in the first round should be a priority, not something that can be held off for long. Simpson has quickly turned into a Heisman Trophy contender and one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, with amazing three-level accuracy, arm talent, pocket maneuvering, and football intelligence to be a future starter at the next level.
Round 1, No. 23: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
It has been long overdue for Los Angeles to pass on the cornerback position, an area they have lacked a top-end player at since Jalen Ramsey left town. Avieon, the brother of Falcons cornerback A.J., is just as talented coming out of Clemson, possessing great man coverage skills, patience in his backpedal, ball skills, and discipline in zone coverage while being a reliable player in run support.
Round 2, No. 54: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
Rob Havenstein is nearing the end of the line of his NFL career, as injuries and inconsistencies begin to take hold. Finding his successor is important for the Rams, and they could find it with Penn State's key starter at offensive tackle. Shelton is a techniqucally sound blocker with good fluidity and mirroring skills to match with good hand placement and strikes at the point of attack.
Round 3, No. 88: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
Quentin Lake is a free agent this offseason, and questions remain if he will be re-signed or get a big payday elsewhere. If the latter is the case, finding another safety that can play in a similar role is vital to the success of defensive coordinator Chris Shula's unit. McNeil-Warren is one of the best safeties in the draft, providing versatility in the box, as a split defender, or big nickel with great size, coverage prowess, and tackling ability.
