Multiple Rams Superstars Miss Key Practice
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks released their first injury list of week eleven.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Davante Adams (oblique) and Kobie Turner (back). Adams is expected to play on Sunday. Turner's status is unknown, but initial reports appear positive. Turner hasn't missed a game this season.
Limited
Jordan Whittington (back). Whittington has been dealing with injuries for some time, having periodic issues. He was limited in action last week, primarily playing as a gunner against San Francisco.
Full
Darious Williams (shoulder). Williams has also been dealing with injury but he did play a complete game against the 49ers.
McVay on Wednesday
“As far as injuries for today, [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will not participate," stated McVay. "He’s making good progress. He did the walkthrough. I still feel the same as what I communicated to you guys on Monday. [Defensive End] Kobie Turner's backs bothering him a little bit so we'll be smart with him. He won't participate. [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington will be limited with his back and then [Cornerback] Darious Williams will be full with his shoulder.”
In regards to what McVay referenced when he referred to his words on Monday, this was his complete statement.
“I don't yet," stated McVay when asked for a health update on Adams. "I haven't had a chance to get with [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott]. Guys are still trickling in and out. I was just talking to [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] after the game yesterday and he seemed to be in good spirits. But like last week, which I appreciate your patience with me, I'll have more updates on Wednesday when we reconnect.”
Seattle Seahawks
Did Not Participate
Coby Bryant (personal) and Jalen Sundell (knee)
Limited
Tory Horton (groin, shin), Josh Jobe (concussion), Ernest Jones (knee), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), and Grey Zabel (heel).
Full
A.J. Barner (calf), Jake Bobo (calf), Christian Haynes (pectoral), Cooper Kupp (hamstring, wrist), Cody White (abdomen), and Leonard Williams.
The State of the Seahawks
Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are monitoring several players but it appears Seattle will be at full strength for the game.
The Seahawks held a walk-through Wednesday, so their first practice report of the week is an estimation," wrote Henderson. "It lists LB Ernest Jones IV, CB Josh Jobe and WR Tory Horton as limited. Asked about that trio earlier in the day, Mike Macdonald said, 'It's looking positive. We're optimistic.' LG Grey Zabel was also limited with an apparently-new heel injury. C Jalen Sundell is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, Macdonald said Monday. It's unclear whether he's going on IR.
