Rams' Sean McVay Details Thoughts on Seattle Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have put their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the rearview mirror as all eyes in Southern California turn towards this week as the Rams are set to host the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
With both teams currently sitting at 7-2, the game is ramping up to be one of the most important games of the season. The winner claims both sole possession of first place in the NFC West and the second seed in the NFC.
The game also has another significant moment attached to is as it will be Cooper Kupp's first time returning to play the franchise he became a legend for in the stadium that he secured both the Lombardi and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors.
Before the Rams' held their Wednesday practice, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Monday, McVay spoke about his opponent.
Q: Could you talk on Seahawks’ Head Coach Mike Macdonald, what his general approach may be and how it differs from previous Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll?
“Well yeah, the overall foundational philosophies are different but they were both sound defenses that are predicated on physicality, a style of play and being able to do things fundamentally that are in alignment with consistency over time," stated McVay. "He does a great job. Going against them in Baltimore, what I think you see is… what I always respect when I go against people is there’s a style of play. There's a way that their group plays. He’s checking that box. "
"Then there's an understanding of the intent of what you're trying to get done. I can see an intent of understanding how to disrupt what the offense is trying to get done whether that's on 50/50 downs, whether that's on heavier pass down situations. There's a coordination. There's a collaboration between all three levels. There's getting guys in favorable opportunities in situations that accentuate their skillset."
"All the things that I hold in high regard that dictates and elicits a tough defense to go against, and a well-coached and a well-coordinated outfit. Mike Macdonald's checking the box on it. [Defensive Coordinator] Aden Durde does a great job. They're really well-coached. They have great players on all three levels and I think they use them in a manner that always makes you feel like you're on your heels offensively. We’re looking forward to the challenge. I can't wait.”
