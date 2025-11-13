Rams Announce Important Injury News Regarding Davante Adams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams saw Davante Adams leave the 49ers game early with an oblique injury. On Wednesday, the team revealed what his game status will be for this week.
McVay on Monday
McVay was asked if he had an update regarding Adams' health status.
“I don't yet," stated McVay. "I haven't had a chance to get with [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott]. Guys are still trickling in and out. I was just talking to [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] after the game yesterday and he seemed to be in good spirits. But like last week, which I appreciate your patience with me, I'll have more updates on Wednesday when we reconnect.”
The Latest
McVay stated on Wednesday that Adams was making good progress and that he also participated in team walk-throughs. He didn't practice on Wednesday but is expected to play. McVay would go on to state that Adams' himself stated he's ready to roll come game day.
The Numbers Game
Adams being able to play is huge for the Rams and here's why. They are about to play arguably the best defense they'll see all season, a defense in the Seattle Seahawks who have put quarterbacks continously on their backside while possessing an opertunistic secondary and one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
If the Rams are to use their revamped offense to true effectiveness, Adams' inclusion helps the Rams win the battle for the arithmetic. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur went into that last week.
“It’s a numbers game, right? If you're going to stop one thing you would think offensively," stated LaFleur. "I mean, you have the pen in your hand, you can do the other. If you load the box, you have opportunities on the outside with [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] amongst all our other guys. If you want to play a little bit softer, [you] have the ability to be in 13 personnel and be effective running the football. Obviously, that was a numbers game on that particular play, and [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] and Davante made it come to life."
Not only does Adams' sheer presence prevent the Seahawks from dedicating resources to other areas on the field, the Rams also have their top red zone target at their disposal.
Both Adams and Matthew Stafford have used various in-game communication strategies to find the end zone. Adams has six red zone touchdowns in his last three games.
“They had a quick adjustment, I guess you could say, in the game," stated LaFleur. "That's not the first time that they've communicated verbally and non-verbally as they've been out there on the sideline. You have two veterans that have played this game for a long time and played really good football for a long time that understand the nuances, particularly what we're trying to get done. It's just growing and growing, that communication. It's been cool to watch.”
