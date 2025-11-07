Can Rams' Offense Continue Hot Streak in Crucial Rivalry Game?
The Los Angeles Rams are going into a must-win game in Week 10. That might seem like a hyperbolic or even outlandish claim about a 6-2 team at this point in the season, but it's really not crazy to say. Despite their highly encouraging record eight games into the year, LA desperately needs a victory in its upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Even at 6-2, the Rams are just second in the NFC West, behind the Seattle Seahawks and just slightly ahead of the Niners. They already lost to San Francisco in Week 5. Getting swept by the 49ers would drop LA to third in the division and give San Francisco a crucial tiebreaker for playoff seeding if they end the season with the same record.
Evening the season series at one apiece would eliminate the possibility of the Niners getting into the postseason ahead of the Rams due to head-to-head record. That's why this is absolutely a must-win game for LA, along with giving it a better chance of surpassing the 6-2 Seahawks, who currently hold the tiebreaker over the Rams due to their 1-1 divisional record.
Can Rams offense show up against the 49ers?
1. Matthew Stafford over/under 261.5 passing yards
The first time the Los Angeles Rams played the San Francisco 49ers this season, Matthew Stafford went for 389 yards on 30-47 passing. Granted, their first matchup did go into overtime, but the MVP candidate would have easily cleared this line from FanDuel even without the extra period, in which he only added 56 yards. Stafford has thrown for 262 or more in half of his games this year, and he's taking on a much more depleted version of the Niners' defense this time around.
2. Puka Nacua over/under 91.5 receiving yards
Puka Nacua has been on an absolute tear this season. Despite putting up just 28 yards before spraining his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens, he's still second in the league in average receiving yards per game with 101.6. He's cleared his Week 10 line in four out of seven games and had exactly 91 yards in one of them. In the Rams' first matchup with the Niners, he went for 10 catches, 85 yards, and a touchdown.
3. Kyren Williams over/under 63.5 rushing yards
Kyren Williams had a mixed performance the first time LA took on San Francisco this season. He totaled 131 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 22 touches. However, he also fumbled on the would-be game-winning drive in regulation and got stuffed on 4th-and-1 in overtime to ultimately lose the contest.
Still, he garnered 65 yards on the ground on 14 carries for a strong average of 4.6 yards per attempt. San Francisco has lost a lot of its beef up front on defense, and Williams could take advantage of a big lead early in the game to rack up his numbers.
