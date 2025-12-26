Three Key Matchups for Rams Monday Night Feast vs. Falcons

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has not had the two years that he had been hoping to have with the Atlanta Falcons, who failed to make the playoffs once again after another lowly season with injuries and inconsistencies across the board. However, they are winners of two of their last three games and look to finish their season on a higher note.

The Rams are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss in Seattle, losing the NFC West lead, and are likely to be competing for their third Super Bowl on the road this season. They'll be facing a tough Falcons team that can get to the quarterback, run the ball well, and have a resurgence from one of their former first-round picks. With that in mind, let's look at this week's key matchups for the Rams ahead of their Monday night bout in Atlanta.

Los Angeles Rams pass protection vs. Atlanta Falcons pass rush

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the best in the NFL at snappy releases and simply getting the ball out quickly in the face of pressure. His pressure rate this season is only 27 percent, the second-lowest in the NFL, slightly behind his offensive line, with the second-best 27.2 percent pressure rate allowed. This is a great offensive line and a quarterback who has evolved near the end of his career.

The Rams face a Falcons defense that blitzes a lot. Atlanta has a 36.2 percent pressure rate (seventh) and the third-highest sack rate (9.2 percent) thanks to two young pass rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. If the Rams can handle to speed and violence of this group, they won't have too much to worry about, unless...

Los Angeles Rams secondary vs. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a contract year, Kyle Pitts is playing to his full potential at least, especially in the last four games where he has tallied at least six catches and 50 yards in each of those contests, including an otherworldly 11-catch, 166-yard, three-touchdown performance in Tampa two weeks ago.

No one can slow down Pitts right now. Could the Rams? Their secondary has had issues in recent weeks, but they have the capabilities of coming up with a standout game when they need it, and look for this to be the case with more nickel opportunities for Cobie Durant and Josh Wallace.

Los Angeles Rams run defense vs. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robinson has emerged as one of the top running backs in the game with a 2,000 scrimmage yard season. He has shown incredible prowess as a pass catcher and protector while having an elite rushing skill set that makes him one of the most difficult tailbacks to defend against weekly.

The Rams are in for a significant challenge, which means setting the edge, maintaining gap integrity, and tackling in space will be important for this key matchup. Over a thousand of Robinson's yards have come after contact, and he is averaging four yards after the fact per carry. In terms of individual player matchups, this will be one of the toughest Los Angeles will have all season.

Never miss a story related to Rams football when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news, stories, and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Make sure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.