Rams Get Good News on Final Injury Report Before Playing Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Alaric Jackson and Byron Young had rest days.
Limited
Xavier Smith (Concussion). Smith will be questionable but is trending towards playing, barring any unforeseen setbacks.
Full
Kobie Turner (Back), Josh Wallace (Knee), and Nate Landman (Back)
McVay on Friday
“As far as the injuries are concerned, everybody really should be good to go for the game. The only thing that we're waiting to see is [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith did pass his concussion test, but we want to be able to have him go through practice, see how he feels and make sure that it's the right thing to do for him based on how today goes."
"He's the only one that his status is still to be determined based on how today goes. It was a positive that he was able to pass his baseline test and we'll see how it goes. If he's feeling good then he'll be up. If not, then we will have an alternative plan.”
McVay on Wednesday
“We put a couple guys on ‘IR’ [Injured Reserve]. [Tight End Tyler] Higbee got his ankle rolled up on bad and so it's going to be a little bit of time," stated McVay. "We do expect him to be able to make a return. Higbee, [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] and [Safety] Quentin Lake are all guys that are going on IR. They’re big losses for us. Quentin Lake had elbow surgery yesterday. He ended up dislocating his elbow. Everything went really well. There still is some optimism that he could return this year. Same thing with Higbee."
"Rob Havenstein, he's as tough as it gets. He's been battling and pushing through his ankle and knee. He had been kind of sore and there had been some things going on. Being able to talk to him, I think the best case and the best approach is going to be able to give him some time and see if we can end up turning the corner and allowing him to be able to feel like he's capable of. We will have hope and optimism that all of those guys will return at some point."
"The soonest that they'd be able to return with Rob and Higbee would be with three games remaining in the season. We’ll monitor what ‘Q’ Lake’s status will be. As far as today's concerned, [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith got the concussion the other day. He's doing better, but he's not quite where we want him to be yet so he'll be a DNP. Everybody else should be good.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Did Not Participate
Benjamin Morrison (Hamstring), Teddy Bridgewater (Personal), Jamel Dean (Hip) and Haason Reddick (Ankle, Knee). Dean and Reddick have been ruled out for the game while Morrison is questionable.
Limited
Ben Bredeson (Hamstring) and Bucky Irving (Shoulder, Foot). Both men have been ruled out for the game. Chris Godwin Jr (Fibula) was a full participant on Thursday before being limited on Friday. He's questionable for the game.
Full
Graham Barton (Illness), Dan Feeney (Illness), Luke Goedeke (Illness), Logan Hall (Illness), Baker Mayfield (Illness), Sterling Shepard (Shoulder), Chris Braswell Jr (Foot), Emeka Egbuka (Illness), Tristan Wirfs (Shoulder) and Markees Watts (Hand).
Watts is questionable for the game.
