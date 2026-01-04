What the Rams Need Against the Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will be at home one final time for the 2025 regular season to face off against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams desperately need the divisional sweep to get them back on their feet after losing two straight.

The loss to the Seattle Seahawks was crushing, but understandable. However, their loss to the Atlanta Falcons was inexcusable. This team is all out of sorts, and this is the worst time to be playing like this. Why can they feel confident heading into this matchup despite them trending downwards?

Week 18 Picks

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shown on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Pete Prisco writes for CBS Sports, and he predicted how each game will pan out in the regular season finale. For the Rams, they desperately need this win, and Sean McVay won't allow this team to limp into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak.

"The Rams will play their starters here after losing two straight. They need to get back on track. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions on Monday night, but this Arizona defense has major problems. Look for the Rams to get back to playing playoff-like football", said Prisco.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) reacts after a pass defense against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The last time these two teams played, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua torched them. Stafford nearly had 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, with two of those going to Nacua. They need to reignite that connection after Nacua had a down game against the Falcons.

The Rams' defense had a good game, stopping the Cardinals' rushing attack, but they allowed Jacoby

Brissett to sit back and throw for 270 yards of his own. They managed to sack him three times, but they have to amp up the pressure in the last game of the season. The Rams haven't shown to be in playoff form, and the playoffs are a week away! This team needs to come out focused and treat it like an elimination game.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Rams are able to jump out to an early lead, I think McVay should seriously consider pulling his starters and allowing some of their younger players to ball out. The last thing the Rams need is another injury heading into the playoffs, and the game plan should be to play well early so they can rest in the second half.

That's the ideal scenario. Stafford and Nacua should not be in this game in the third or fourth quarter unless the game is close at that point. Even while they're on the field, I would like to see them use Konata Mumpfield and Jarquez Hunter the most they have this season. Getting those reps is valuable, and I doubt they'll get many in the playoffs.

