What the Rams Need in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams are fresh off a Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The last time their fans will see them on primetime and in 2025, and they inexplicably lose to a team well out of playoff contention.

Matthew Stafford had inexcusable turnovers, and the team looked all out of sorts coming off a mini bye-week. It wasn't just the players either. Sean McVay called a questionable game with multiple tries on 4th down that didn't go anywhere. They shot themselves in the foot in terms of playoff seedings and have made the path to a Super Bowl so much harder for themselves.

New Year's Resolution

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Heading into the new year, there isn't a lot the Rams don't already have. Despite his blunders last game, I'd be a fool to call McVay anything less than a franchise head coach. They have young stars on both sides of the ball, as well as an MVP frontrunner at quarterback.

Stafford isn't getting any younger, so their New Year's Resolution could be to find their next quarterback of the future, but that's easier said than done. A resolution is about finding something that's doable, and for the Rams, I think that goal could be finding a way to stop the run.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson ran all over them in a matchup where it was fairly obvious they were going to rely on him with Kirk Cousins as their quarterback. Earlier this season, Christian McCaffrey gashed them on the ground, and it caused them to split the divisional series with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dating back to last year with Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles, he was the leading factor in why they lost to them in the regular season and the playoffs. They've invested so much into their defensive line, and it still feels like they're vulnerable against the run.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They made excellent moves in free agency by bringing in players like Poona Ford and Nate Landman, who certainly have made a difference in both stopping the run and pass. However, it's clear this team still needs help in that area.

Secondary is a big area of concern as well, which is why I believe both of their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft should be used on defense. I understand the offensive line is another unit that needs help, but the Rams are likely to face the Eagles or the Chicago Bears on the road in the playoffs this season. Both of those teams can run the ball effectively, and if it's another year where they get eliminated because they can't stop the run, they must fix it.

