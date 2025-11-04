The Rams’ Defense Is Terrifying Right Now — Just Ask the Saints
Four weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a tough overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It seemed like a wake-up call for defensive coordinator Chris Shula on how his unit would perform in the weeks and games to come. The lowest-piad, yet incredibly talented defense was being challenged and needed a response.
While head coach Sean McVay had his offense and MVP candidate Matthew Stafford playing outstanding football, it was time for his defense to do the same. In the last three games, they have done just that.
Rams newfound defensive dominance
Since Week 6, the Rams' defense has held opposing offenses to a total of 20 points. They shut down the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars in back-to-back weeks, only to return from the bye week with an outstanding display against the New Orleans Saints, holding their opponent to 167 net passing yards, 57 total rushing yards, two-for-nine on third down attempts, and two turnovers.
Not only has the Rams defense become a high-end unit, but it has also begun to display a level of newly-added experience for a young defensive front that features some of the best young talents at defensive tackle and edge rusher in the NFL. Second-year outside linebacker Jared Verse has gone from playing with his hair on fire to adding more discipline to his game to become a more expansive and impactful defender.
"This year I realized, ‘Here's my opportunity to play,'" Verse explained. "This time I have to be the one to take on the double team. I have to be the one to sink the b-gap and handle the edge. It's not my play to make, let me let everybody else do their thing and I’ll do whatever I have to do. If I have to, I'll try to make a superhuman play. But more times than not, I'm one-of-11. Last year I'd just make a play."
It is this type of growth from Los Angeles on all three levels of their defense that has them playing at an elite level. The team is rated second in points allowed at 15.9 per game, second in EPA per play, fifth in EPA per rush allowed, and a comfortable second in EPA per pass attempt allowed.
Little doubt has been left as the Rams are transforming into one of the top championship contenders in the league. Defense wins championships, and Los Angeles has one to do it.
