Rams Jared Verse Addresses Big Day By Defense
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to easily put away the New Orleans Saints in NFL week nine action to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.
After their podium session, Jared Verse, Nate Landman, Puka Nacua, and Emmanuel Forbes spoke from the locker room.
Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Verse spoke to reporters on the Saints.
Q: Are you excited to face a quarterback making his first career start such as Saints’ QB Tyler Shough?
“It's definitely a thought in my mind, but it's nothing that we focus on too much," stated Verse. "When you see his college stats, he had 4,000 yards in his last season. He's very well established. He plays very well in a good system and he knows how to control himself. If you get him going, he's going to make you pay for it. I've watched some of his college tape just to get a better idea outside of the preseason and outside of the last little bit of game that he got to play in. He can make you pay if you don't focus up on it. We're just going to do what we do.”
Q: Do the Saints feel like a familiar opponent after playing against them last season and after having a joint training camp practice with the Saints this season?
“Yeah, but also everybody changes," stated Verse. "They're different from last season to the preseason when we faced them and from the preseason to now they're a different team. People learn more. They have rookie on the left side [of the offensive line] and a second-year player on the right side. Nobody's too deep into their career. Everybody learns something every game. They've learned so much more in the seven games we played so far. You can't focus too much on the past. Right now it's the present.”
Q: How do you compare yourself from last season to this season?
“Last year, I would just go out there and play," stated Verse. "I didn't really care too much about this, that and the third. I would just go out there and try to make a play. But this year I realized, ‘Here's my opportunity to play.’ This time I have to be the one to take on the double team. I have to be the one to sink the b-gap and handle the edge. It's not my play to make, let me let everybody else do their thing and I’ll do whatever I have to do. If I have to, I'll try to make a superhuman play. But more times than not, I'm one-of-11. Last year I'd just make a play.”
