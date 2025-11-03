Ram Digest

Rams Jared Verse Addresses Big Day By Defense

The Los Angeles Rams superstar was all smiles in his team's victorious performance

Brock Vierra

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) defends Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) blocks during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) defends Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) blocks during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to easily put away the New Orleans Saints in NFL week nine action to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.

After their podium session, Jared Verse, Nate Landman, Puka Nacua, and Emmanuel Forbes spoke from the locker room.

On Thursday, Verse spoke to reporters on the Saints.

Q: Are you excited to face a quarterback making his first career start such as Saints’ QB Tyler Shough?

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“It's definitely a thought in my mind, but it's nothing that we focus on too much," stated Verse. "When you see his college stats, he had 4,000 yards in his last season. He's very well established. He plays very well in a good system and he knows how to control himself. If you get him going, he's going to make you pay for it. I've watched some of his college tape just to get a better idea outside of the preseason and outside of the last little bit of game that he got to play in. He can make you pay if you don't focus up on it. We're just going to do what we do.”

Q: Do the Saints feel like a familiar opponent after playing against them last season and after having a joint training camp practice with the Saints this season?

“Yeah, but also everybody changes," stated Verse. "They're different from last season to the preseason when we faced them and from the preseason to now they're a different team. People learn more. They have rookie on the left side [of the offensive line] and a second-year player on the right side. Nobody's too deep into their career. Everybody learns something every game. They've learned so much more in the seven games we played so far. You can't focus too much on the past. Right now it's the present.”

Q: How do you compare yourself from last season to this season?

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Last year, I would just go out there and play," stated Verse. "I didn't really care too much about this, that and the third. I would just go out there and try to make a play. But this year I realized, ‘Here's my opportunity to play.’ This time I have to be the one to take on the double team. I have to be the one to sink the b-gap and handle the edge. It's not my play to make, let me let everybody else do their thing and I’ll do whatever I have to do. If I have to, I'll try to make a superhuman play. But more times than not, I'm one-of-11. Last year I'd just make a play.”

