5 Bold Observations From the Rams Victory Over the Saints

The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed an easy second half as they now own six wins on the year

Brock Vierra

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and teammates celebrate a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and teammates celebrate a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action. Here are my observations from the game.

1. Matthew Stafford is in peak MVP form

Stafford was vintage against the Saints. Four touchdown passes, nearly 300 yards through the air, the perfect balance of ball distribution while placing a priority on his stars, and the Rams had the game wrapped up in the fourth quarter for the second straight game. Special stuff.

2. The concerns on the red zone offense are no more

Davante Adams
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Five red zone appearances, four touchdowns, and Davante Adams picking up his fifth and sixth red zone score in the last two games. This is now four straight games in which the Rams have answered the call in the critical area of the field.

3. The Rams' special teams unit continues to fail in the kicking game

On Sunday, Joshua Karty missed an extra point and a field goal. His operation took way too long to execute, the concerns regarding blocking are back, the execution in general is awful, and now fans are calling for STC Chase Blackburn's job.

Joshua Karty
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) puts pressure on Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty (16) for a field goal during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Outside of last season, Blackburn has failed to put out a kicking product the team can truly be confident in and while it may not have impacted the team against the Saints, a four point swing will lose most teams the ballgame in the NFL.

4. Nate Landman, Kam Curl and Quentin Lake must be re-signed

All three men are set to be free agents after this season and all three men must remain with the franchise. Darious Williams' absence was not felt because of these three. Curl was critical in coverage, especially in the box, while coming up big against the run.

Nate Landman
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lake is a talent onto himself who was blanketing easy passing lanes, forcing Tyler Shough to make tough throws and Landman's punchout of Alvin Kamara essentially put the game on ice.

5. Terrance Ferguson is a star in the making

He's the weapon McVay has been missing and it's clear, he's bigger Cooper Kupp. When lined up in the slot, Ferguson was finding space in coverage, physically imposing himself, and was positioning himself to be a downfield blocker when needed.

Terrance Ferguson
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs after the catch as he is tripped up by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He made multiple beautiful catches to complete his excellent day.

Brock Vierra
