5 Bold Observations From the Rams Victory Over the Saints
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action. Here are my observations from the game.
1. Matthew Stafford is in peak MVP form
Stafford was vintage against the Saints. Four touchdown passes, nearly 300 yards through the air, the perfect balance of ball distribution while placing a priority on his stars, and the Rams had the game wrapped up in the fourth quarter for the second straight game. Special stuff.
2. The concerns on the red zone offense are no more
Five red zone appearances, four touchdowns, and Davante Adams picking up his fifth and sixth red zone score in the last two games. This is now four straight games in which the Rams have answered the call in the critical area of the field.
3. The Rams' special teams unit continues to fail in the kicking game
On Sunday, Joshua Karty missed an extra point and a field goal. His operation took way too long to execute, the concerns regarding blocking are back, the execution in general is awful, and now fans are calling for STC Chase Blackburn's job.
Outside of last season, Blackburn has failed to put out a kicking product the team can truly be confident in and while it may not have impacted the team against the Saints, a four point swing will lose most teams the ballgame in the NFL.
4. Nate Landman, Kam Curl and Quentin Lake must be re-signed
All three men are set to be free agents after this season and all three men must remain with the franchise. Darious Williams' absence was not felt because of these three. Curl was critical in coverage, especially in the box, while coming up big against the run.
Lake is a talent onto himself who was blanketing easy passing lanes, forcing Tyler Shough to make tough throws and Landman's punchout of Alvin Kamara essentially put the game on ice.
5. Terrance Ferguson is a star in the making
He's the weapon McVay has been missing and it's clear, he's bigger Cooper Kupp. When lined up in the slot, Ferguson was finding space in coverage, physically imposing himself, and was positioning himself to be a downfield blocker when needed.
He made multiple beautiful catches to complete his excellent day.
