What Makes the Rams Stand Out
At 5 - 2, the Los Angeles Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West. A lot's riding on their week 9 performance against the New Orleans Saints, which is why the Rams must exit their week 8 bye with their guns blazing.
Despite already having two losses on the young season, the Rams have shown that they can hang with the best of them. What makes the Rams stand out from the other teams in the NFL that makes them so dangerous in the playoffs?
MVP Stock Watch
Eric Williams is a sports writer for FOX Sports, and wrote an article talking about which players' stocks are up for the MVP race. Matthew Stafford is fourth on his list, with room to climb and improve his Hall of Fame case by winning his first MVP award.
"Stafford returns from the bye week and should get his team’s most explosive playmaker back. Receiver Puka Nacua is expected to return from an ankle injury that forced him to miss a Week 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London", said Williams.
Puka Nacua's coming back would help Stafford's stock rise at a meteoric level, given the historic pace they were at earlier in the season. If he does come back, his return will be against a Saints' defense that is in the bottom ten of the league in points allowed.
Regardless of whether Nacua will be back or not, expect offensive fireworks nonetheless, as the last time Stafford was on the field, he threw for five touchdowns. The veteran is defying Father Time by putting up career numbers and is on pace to have one of his best seasons in his career.
"The Rams leaned on heavy tight end sets with Nacua out, using three tight ends on 24 of their offensive plays. Rookie Terrance Ferguson scored his first touchdown of the season against Jacksonville. The heavy personnel grouping could provide a nice change-up for Sean McVay moving into the second half of the season".
What makes the Rams stand out isn't just that they have an MVP candidate throwing the ball for them; it's that, in combination with how talented Sean McVay is. The NFL has yet to find a way to put a stop to his offensive mind, and when Stafford is playing at this level, this duo is virtually unstoppable.
