Ram Digest

What Makes the Rams Stand Out

The Los Angeles Rams look like contenders exiting their bye week. What makes them stand out compared to the rest?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs off the field after their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs off the field after their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

At 5 - 2, the Los Angeles Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West. A lot's riding on their week 9 performance against the New Orleans Saints, which is why the Rams must exit their week 8 bye with their guns blazing.

Despite already having two losses on the young season, the Rams have shown that they can hang with the best of them. What makes the Rams stand out from the other teams in the NFL that makes them so dangerous in the playoffs?

MVP Stock Watch

Matthew Stafford
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Eric Williams is a sports writer for FOX Sports, and wrote an article talking about which players' stocks are up for the MVP race. Matthew Stafford is fourth on his list, with room to climb and improve his Hall of Fame case by winning his first MVP award.

"Stafford returns from the bye week and should get his team’s most explosive playmaker back. Receiver Puka Nacua is expected to return from an ankle injury that forced him to miss a Week 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London", said Williams.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puka Nacua's coming back would help Stafford's stock rise at a meteoric level, given the historic pace they were at earlier in the season. If he does come back, his return will be against a Saints' defense that is in the bottom ten of the league in points allowed.

Regardless of whether Nacua will be back or not, expect offensive fireworks nonetheless, as the last time Stafford was on the field, he threw for five touchdowns. The veteran is defying Father Time by putting up career numbers and is on pace to have one of his best seasons in his career.

Matthew Stafford
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"The Rams leaned on heavy tight end sets with Nacua out, using three tight ends on 24 of their offensive plays. Rookie Terrance Ferguson scored his first touchdown of the season against Jacksonville. The heavy personnel grouping could provide a nice change-up for Sean McVay moving into the second half of the season".

What makes the Rams stand out isn't just that they have an MVP candidate throwing the ball for them; it's that, in combination with how talented Sean McVay is. The NFL has yet to find a way to put a stop to his offensive mind, and when Stafford is playing at this level, this duo is virtually unstoppable.

Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.

Please let us know your thoughts on Stafford's MVP stock when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.