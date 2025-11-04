Rams’ Week 9 Win Sends a Message to the Entire NF
The Los Angeles Rams had another great performance in Week 9 of the NFL season. They were coming off their bye week, and they did not miss a beat. They were prepared and did not let the other team have any chance in this game.
It was a game that the Rams were supposed to win, but the way they did it was impressive. The Rams were in a rhythm all game long on both sides of the ball. They are ready for the rest of the way and getting back on top in the division is their priority.
The Rams are one of the favorites going into the second half of the season, and they are going to be a team that no one wants to see. If the Rams are playing well and both sides have it going on, there is not one team that is going to stop them or beat them. This team is made to make a deep run in the playoffs, and they are a team that is going for it all this season. They are looking to go back and look at different things they could build off this game and fix the things they could have done better.
Rams in No. 1 Spot in Latest Ranking
The Rams are going into a stretch of games that could determine if the team is going to win the division or not. They are the favorites, but they still need to play and win these games.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network ranked the Rams at No.1 after their Week 9 win.
1) Los Angeles Rams
- Last Week’s Ranking: 3
- Playoff Odds: 84.60%
It was another impressive outing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, as they pummeled the Saints 34-10. Matthew Stafford ended up throwing four touchdown passes in the victory, with two of them going to Davante Adams.
For much of the 2025 NFL regular season, the Rams’ passing attack has been incredibly tough to stop. That continued in Week 9, and Kyren Williams added 114 rushing yards, to boot. Los Angeles has proven to be very difficult to stop.
The Rams will now look to get revenge against their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE