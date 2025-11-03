Evaluating How Rams Handled Expectations Against Saints
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action on Sunday. Before the game, in consideration of the Saints starting Tyler Shough, I posed five predictions. Here are the results.
1. Byron Young and Jared Verse both secure at least one sack
Byron Young has recorded a sack in every game this season and Jared Verse bullied the Saints' offensive line in joint practice. Both men get the job done and bring Shough down at least once on Sunday.
Result: While they did speed up Shough's process, both men were unable to achieve legal sacks. Byron Young did sack Shough but was flagged for roughing the passer after hitting him too high.
2. Braden Fiske secures his first sack of the season
Fiske has gotten repeatedly close to securing his first sack of the season but for a variety of reasons, the NFL's 2024 rookie sack leader has yet to bring the quarterback down with the ball in his hands. That changes on Sunday when Fiske not only secures his first but his second and third sack of 2025.
Result: Fiske did secure his first sack of the season. Fiske's takedown of Tyler Shough was the team's only sack of the game but Fiske had another monster of a day, controlling his position on the line of scrimmage.
3. Puka Nacua has a spectacular day in his return
Nacua missed the Jaguars game and was limited against Baltimore, allowing others around the NFL to eclipse his league-leading numbers. With the pursuit of the triple crown in jeopardy, Nacua reminds the NFL why he's in a class of his own.
Nacua records at least seven catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. He also has at least 10 rushing yards.
Result: Not quite, but close. Nacua has seven catches for 95 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for three yards, picking up a first down on fourth down. Nacua also missed a significant portion of the second half as a chest injury paired with the Rams' blowout win over the Saints kept Nacua sidelined.
4. Cobie Durant secures an interception
A self-anointed ball hawk with the resume to back his title, Durant is built for a game like this. A young quarterback who is set to face a daunting pass rush will likely force the Saints to run the ball. The Rams have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Shough will be forced to throw the ball in unfavorable situations and Durant will have the platform to make a play on the ball.
Result: Nope. Durant did get close but it would be Emmanuel Forbes who would secure the interception. To be fair, the Saints did target Forbes a lot more than Durant.
5. Kyren Williams records his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season
Due to various early season issues and decisions, paired with his increased role in the pass game, Williams has yet to record a 100 yard game this season. That changes on Sunday as Williams is going up against a defense with a lot to prove on a team that doesn't have the offense to back those efforts.
I expect Williams to grind out those yards.
Result: That's exactly what happened as Williams had 114 yards on the ground with a touchdown as well.
