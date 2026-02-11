Why NFC West Rivals Will Have All Eyes on Rams' Kingsbury

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams hired Kliff Kingsbury to assist with their offensive staff in 2026 but there's a belief that Kingsbury is in line for a bigger job with a familiar foe.

Kingsbury Leaves Los Angeles After A Cup of Coffee...Again

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani believes that new Rams assistant Kliff Kingsbury will depart from Los Angeles for Seattle in order to fill out the Seahawks offensive coordinator vacancy, as part of his crazy 2026 NFL offseason predictions.

"After failing to secure a head-coaching gig or offensive coordinator job this offseason, Kliff Kingsbury is set to join the Los Angeles Rams ' coaching staff, per ESPN," stated Dajani. "Or is he? Klint Kubiak is leaving the Seahawks to become the next head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, which means the offensive coordinator job is open in Seattle. Our bold prediction is that Kingsbury leaves the Rams for their NFC West rival."



Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Kingsbury spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders before the two sides "mutually agreed to part ways." In 2024, Washington shocked the NFL world by going 12-5 thanks to a historic rookie season from Jayden Daniels. Kingsbury's unit ranked No. 7 in total offense, and No. 5 in scoring offense."

"However, the Commanders took a massive step backwards in 2025, finishing 5-12 and ranked 22nd in both total offense and scoring offense. Now, he will have the opportunity to oversee the offensive side of the ball for the reigning Super Bowl champions."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This wouldn't be the first time Kingsbury turned down a job for a promotion. After being fired by Texas Tech as their head coach, Kingsbury took the USC Trojans offensive coordinator job during the 2019 offseason. However, Kingsbury would leave that job almost as soon as he landed it to take the Arizona Cardinals head coaching gig.

After being fired by the Cardinals, Kingsbury spent a year with USC as an assistant.

Don't Sound the Alarm

The good news is that while Kingsbury is in position to be poached by the Seahawks, the likelihood of the move is slim. Kingsbury has been wanting to work with Sean McVay for a while and having McVay attached to Kingsbury's resume will help with head coaching opportunities next offseason.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has already stated he wants continuity with his offense and considering he runs a Shanahan-style offense and Kingsbury runs the Air Raid, which is similar to the offense Ryan Grubb ran in Seattle back in 2025, the offense that would get Grubb removed from the job.

Long story short, I don't expect Kingsbury in Seattle as the fit is simply not there.

