Rams Offense Answers Lingering Questions in Finest Display

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In their finest hour of the season, the Los Angeles Rams gave a clear answer to lingering questions regarding the efficiency of his offense.

1. Can the Rams fix the issues of last week?

Oh yeah. The Rams were incredible on offense in the first half, and while the third quarter efficiency concerns remain, does it really matter in a primetime game that got wrapped up at halftime? Matthew Stafford was magical on the night he needed to be to win MVP. Not only did he guide the ball into the end zone three times, he pulled off his patented no-look pass to Colby Parkinson.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There still is the question of why the Rams aren't able to turn turnovers into immediate touchdowns but that's a question for this week. Rams' offense is back to normal.

2. What is the recipe for success in running the football?

Ask next week. The Buccaneers were all over the run, but the Rams were able to pass all over them so it didn't matter in the end. Vita Vea is a lot on the defensive line, as well as former Rams defensive lineman Greg Gaines.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The question will be how do they respond next week when they play a Carolina Panthers defense filled with former Rams and built on the defensive line.

3. How do the Rams replace Tyler Higbee?

Stanford tight ends are always a great option as the Rams went to Colby Parkinson with great success. Parkinson had four receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown. One interesting note was that when the Rams went five wide with two tight ends, Terrance Ferguson wasn't on the field despite his skill set being perfect for the role.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts after catching a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To be fair, Davis Allen does have incredible hands.

4. Can Matthew Stafford navigate another turnover-inducing defense?

With ease. Stafford put in another flawless performance, setting multiple franchise records for passes without an interception. The ball was never in danger as Stafford masterfully dissected Todd Bowles' defense.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Stafford hit seven different pass catchers on Sunday.

5. Will Puka Nacua find his form in prime time?

There wasn't any doubt about it. Nacua had seven receptions of 97 yards as he continually took advantage of space vacated by the Buccaneers ' attempts to stop both Davante Adams going downfield and Colby Parkinson underneath.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It was another strong performance from Nacua as he sits 53 yards away from his second career 1,000-yard season.

