Offensive Draft Prospects Rams Might be Drawn to

The Los Angeles Rams are still preparing for a playoff run, but the 2026 NFL Draft also awaits.

The Rams can’t get the No. 1 seed in the NFC or win the NFC West, but they can still make a run and reach the Super Bowl if they can figure out some of the problems that have ailed them in the last few weeks.

In the meantime, the collegiate scouting staff has been hard at work evaluating prospects on both sides of the ball. We have already highlighted potential defensive prospects that fit the LA ethos, which you can read here .

Today, we will focus on the offensive prospects who fit the Rams’ culture. Who makes sense for Sean McVay’s offense throughout the different rounds of the draft?

Let’s break down three names that make sense.

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Rams have two impressive tackles in Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon, but adding a player like Fano would be adding a potential future star to the roster.

Fano has been one of the best tackles in college football, earning an 83.4 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking 14th in the country. He allowed only five pressures all season and did not allow a sack.

Rob Havenstein is a free agent after this season, and the Rams could opt for a cheaper replacement with a higher ceiling. Fano would be a solid addition with the pick they own from the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates a touchdown catch during the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McVay likes receivers who block and do the dirty work; Sarratt does that and then some.

Sarratt caught 51 passes for 687 yards and 12 touchdowns for the best team in college football this season, and he still has at least one College Football Playoff game to go. He has size, route running, and excellent hands.

With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams manning the top two spots, slotting Sarratt in as WR3 would improve the Rams’ offense tremendously. He is a player who could be a perfect fit in the second or third round.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Rams want to wait to take a quarterback, they could take a flyer on Klubnik.

He didn’t live up to his five-star prospect billing at Clemson, but he has the tools to be a solid spot starter, and he could potentially develop into more than that by joining the Rams. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 10,123 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

Klubnik is a dual-threat quarterback with good arm strength and anticipatory throwing skills. McVay can work with that.

