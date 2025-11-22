The One Rams Defender Who Must Replace Quentin Lake's Leadership
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Since the Los Angeles Rams announced that captain Quentin Lake would be going on injured reserve, with a timeline on his return unclear, many players within the organization have put their trust in first-year linebacker Nate Landman to continue to steer the ship.
Landman, who was named a team captain and defensive signal caller in his first season, has been a revelation for the Rams, acting as a pillar of their defense while being a turnover-inducing machine.
McVay on Landman
On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Landman's impact.
“’Q’ is such a stud and means so much to us from a production (standpoint), but most importantly from a leadership and just the human being that he is. I think the thing that's special about Nate is you come into a place your first year and you get voted a captain. That takes an incredible respect that you earn from your work. He's has a great awareness of being able to pick and choose his spots. I think naturally you're thrust into a leadership role when you wear the green dot."
"You're at that inside linebacker position where based on where you're located, communicate to the front and to the back end seamlessly. He has great emotional intelligence. He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect and just the way that he moves. Certain people just have a great feel for when to be able to push and pull or what to say at the right moment or what not to say and how to be able to lead, whether it's in a one-on-one setting or saying something in a group setting."
"He has a great feel. There are certain guys that just have some natural leadership traits and characteristics that endears them to their teammates. ‘Q's’ one of those guys and certainly Nate is one of those guys. I think the best part about it is that Nate's not being anybody other than himself. I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes you what we want to be about.”
