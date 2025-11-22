Ram Digest

The One Rams Defender Who Must Replace Quentin Lake's Leadership

The Los Angeles Rams have the type of leaders who are able to mitigate a loss as big as Lake's

Brock Vierra

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Since the Los Angeles Rams announced that captain Quentin Lake would be going on injured reserve, with a timeline on his return unclear, many players within the organization have put their trust in first-year linebacker Nate Landman to continue to steer the ship.

Landman, who was named a team captain and defensive signal caller in his first season, has been a revelation for the Rams, acting as a pillar of their defense while being a turnover-inducing machine.

McVay on Landman

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Landman's impact.

“’Q’ is such a stud and means so much to us from a production (standpoint), but most importantly from a leadership and just the human being that he is. I think the thing that's special about Nate is you come into a place your first year and you get voted a captain. That takes an incredible respect that you earn from your work. He's has a great awareness of being able to pick and choose his spots. I think naturally you're thrust into a leadership role when you wear the green dot."

Nate Landman (
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after the Seattle Seahawks missed a field goal with one second left in the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"You're at that inside linebacker position where based on where you're located, communicate to the front and to the back end seamlessly. He has great emotional intelligence. He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect and just the way that he moves. Certain people just have a great feel for when to be able to push and pull or what to say at the right moment or what not to say and how to be able to lead, whether it's in a one-on-one setting or saying something in a group setting."

Quentin Lake
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"He has a great feel. There are certain guys that just have some natural leadership traits and characteristics that endears them to their teammates. ‘Q's’ one of those guys and certainly Nate is one of those guys. I think the best part about it is that Nate's not being anybody other than himself. I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes you what we want to be about.”

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.