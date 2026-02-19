One Free Agent Rams Could Steal From Each NFC West Rival

The Los Angeles Rams are set to have a busy offseason as they look to extend key players on their roster over the summer while adding upgrades and much-needed depth at positions of need. General manager Les Snead will have plenty of money and draft capital to utilize to improve the talent level and foundation of his roster as the Rams look to make a significant push for Super Bowl LXI.

As the Rams head into free agency, they have already begun making moves, extending backup David Quessenberry to a one-year contract. Snead won't be done there, but free agency will be paramount to improving the cornerback room, adding speed at wide receiver, depth along the offensive line, and safety, as Kam Curl could decide to enter free agency this offseason.

If the Rams want to add depth across the board, they could look at adding talent from their NFC West rivals. With that in mind, let's look at one player from each NFC West team Los Angeles could sign when the legal tampering period begins on March 9.

Rashid Shaheed, wide receiver, Seatte Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) cannot catch a pass while defended by New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shaheed is the exact prototype of the wide receiver the Rams are missing. He offers better size than Tutu Atwell, provides legitimate game-breaking speed to pair with explosive route running capabilities, and possesses punt and kick return ability as one of the top players in that role. Shaheed, paired with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and the reigning league MVP, Matthew Stafford, would terrorize secondaries and lead to what could be another wildly efficient offense in 2026.

Jonah Williams, right tackle, Arizona Cardinals

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rob Havenstein retired this week after 11 seasons in the NFL, witnessing the entire transition into the Sean McVay era and the two different approaches the Rams took in finding success from 2017 to 2025. Now, Warren McClendon is currently set to start at right tackle, but it would be unfair to make him the unquestioned player at this spot next season. Williams would provide great competition at right tackle while providing ample depth on the offensive line in the process.

Jason Pinnock, safety, San Francisco 49ers

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Whether it is as a depth player or starter, Pinnock would be a sound addition to the Rams' secondary as a versatile piece, having played in the box as a dime defender or big nickel, adding 12 run stops to his name from dime or box alignments, according to Next Gen Stats. Pinnock would also provide depth as a free safety, giving Los Angeles insurance on the backend of their secondary.

