One Player From Each NFC Division Rams Could Trade For

As early favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium next season, the Los Angeles Rams and general manager Les Snead are one of the most fascinating teams this offseason. Whichever approach they take could either set them back for long-term success for short-term gain, or maintain stability and foundational support for years to come.

After coming just one win short of Super Bowl LX, Los Angeles will want to be aggressive but disciplined within their process. However, they could still make a trade or two to bolster key areas of need on their roster. With that in mind, let's look at one player from each NFC division the Rams could trade for this offseason.

NFC South — Xavier Legette, WR, Carolina Panthers

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The former first-round selection two years ago has had an underwhelming start to his career in Charlotte, with just 860 and seven total touchdowns to this point in his career. He has been outplayed by Jalen Coker, a former undrafted free agent, and could be as far down on the depth chart as the No. 4 wide receiver.

Legette has an enticing toolkit that could make him a quality playmaker if he can figure it out, and the Panthers may be intrigued by a potential Day 3 selection from the Rams, especially if they offered it, bringing yards-after-catch skills, vertical separation, and explosiveness that Sean McVay could use in his offense.

NFC North — J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The fit makes too much sense. It is clear that McCarthy isn't the answer at quarterback, and it only took one season as a starter for the Vikings to figure this out. The Rams should be actively searching for Matthew Stafford's successor.

While the league MVP may be another year or two out from hanging up his cleats for good, McCarthy could provide McVay a fun developmental option behind Stafford rather than being thrown into the fire from the jump.

NFC East — Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) returns a punt for a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams will almost certainly be revamping their cornerback room while looking for functional returners on special teams. They could get two for one by trading for Banks, a talented cornerback in New York who has had his ups and downs to begin his career in the NFL. The Giants could move off of Banks at the right price, as the former Maryland standout and first-round draft choice would bring an intriguing toolkit in coverage and as a return man.

NFC West — Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The former Appalachian State standout has turned in a nice career in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. He thrives in coverage drops where he can utilize his eye discipline, explosiveness, and instincts to take away seams and MOF throws. While he may sacrifice some ability as a run defender, Davis-Gaither would be a fun addition for the Rams if they ever decided to make an in-division trade.

