Rams 7-Round Mock Draft, Post-Super Bowl Edition
There is much potential for what the Los Angeles Rams could do this offseason. They're coming off a season where they were one win short of playing in Super Bowl LX and had the NFL's MVP, Matthew Stafford. Now comes the choice of whether they will go "all in" at adding premier talent, or continue to build the bedrock of their roster through the draft and a couple of mid-tier average annual value deals.
In my latest mock draft for Los Angeles Rams On SI, I observe the team's biggest needs, how they may address certain position groups, and what type of depth the Rams could add toward the later portion of the draft. With that in mind, let's dive into the team's first post-Super Bowl mock draft.
Round 1, No. 13 overall (via Falcons): Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU
There is a three-way battle to determine the No. 1 cornerback in this year's NFL Draft, and it could be finalized with whoever the Rams and general manager Les Snead select at No. 13, their highest draft choice in 10 years. Cornerback is the biggest need on the roster this offseason, and some argue it was a main cause to their shortcomings in the postseason.
Delane would fix those issues right away with excellent instincts in coverage, terrific mirroring ability in man coverage, ball skills, and standout run support ability that could transform the Rams' secondary for the better.
Round 1, No. 29 overall: Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Georgia
After Rob Havenstein announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons, right tackle has become a question mark on the Rams' offense. Warren McClendon made his case, but competition should still be presented with a future long-term option at either right tackle or left. Freeling is a raw lineman who has more room to grow within his frame and as a run blocker, but his basic functions physically and in pass sets make him an intriguing option.
Round 2, No. 61 overall: Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri
Trotter has a lot of fans in the draft community, including myself. While Nate Landman is a solid linebacker who earned a contract extension, there must be a better option other than Omar Speights. Trotter will be a 21-year old rookie with an extremely high ceiling as he features a skill set and the athleticism to grow into a great player at the position, thanks to excellent run fits, range, explosiveness, and physicality as a tackler.
Round 3, No. 93 overall: Brenen Thompson, wide receiver, Mississppi State
The Rams must look for their replacement as Tutu Atwell heads into free agency. Speed will be needed in this offense to counterbalance Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Thompson could provide that as one of the fastest players in the entire draft class, providing great ball tracking skills to pair with splendid run-after-catch ability.
Round 5, No. 167 overall: VJ Payne, safety, Kansas State
Snead has seemingly found some luck in finding talent in Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Nacua. Could he find another standout at safety in the fifth round with Payne? With Kam Curl slated for free agency at this time, Payne could be an intriguing developmental option with starter potential, showcasing excellent size, coverage ability, and versatility to drop down into the box.
Round 6, No. 206: Cole Payton, quarterback, North Dakota State
Payton is a player who screams as a developmental signal-caller for head coach Sean McVay. I have pounded the table for this team to begin a search for Stafford's successor, and Payton has some intriguing tools and physical ability to be a capable backup or even a starter in the NFL with the proper evolution.
Round 6, No. 209 overall: Delby Lemieux, interior OL, Dartmouth
A goal for every NFL team, including the Rams, should be to add offensive line depth, no matter the need at the position. Continuity is important, but having the depth to spot startis needed. Lemieux is an intriguing Ivy League prospect with guard and center versatility, and was a standout at the Senior Bowl.
Round 7, No. 232 overall: Mason Reiger, edge rusher, Wisconsin
Reiger was the best performing player at the Shrine Bowl and is a player flying under the radar during this draft process. He may go much higher than the seventh-round, but the Rams could always use more depth at edge rusher, especially with Byron Young entering a contract year.
Round 7, No. 250 overall: Riley Nowakowski, tight end/fullback, Indiana
Why not dip the toes into the roster pool of the defending national champions? Nowakowski is a true H-back in many ways, and the Rams could utilize him in several spots, whether they decide to run more 22 personnel with him as the fullback or maintain their 13 personnel approach at tight end.
Round 7, No. 256 overall: DeMonte Capehart, defensive tackle, Clemson
Capehart is an intriguing late-round flier that a team like the Rams could take advantage of. He's shown some disrutiveness in the trenches for Clemson in past seasons, and adding a developmental prospect to add to the interior of the Rams outstanding defensive front is never a bad idea.
