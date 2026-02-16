Rams 7-Round Mock Draft, Post-Super Bowl Edition

There is much potential for what the Los Angeles Rams could do this offseason. They're coming off a season where they were one win short of playing in Super Bowl LX and had the NFL's MVP, Matthew Stafford. Now comes the choice of whether they will go "all in" at adding premier talent, or continue to build the bedrock of their roster through the draft and a couple of mid-tier average annual value deals.

In my latest mock draft for Los Angeles Rams On SI, I observe the team's biggest needs, how they may address certain position groups, and what type of depth the Rams could add toward the later portion of the draft. With that in mind, let's dive into the team's first post-Super Bowl mock draft.

Round 1, No. 13 overall (via Falcons): Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There is a three-way battle to determine the No. 1 cornerback in this year's NFL Draft, and it could be finalized with whoever the Rams and general manager Les Snead select at No. 13, their highest draft choice in 10 years. Cornerback is the biggest need on the roster this offseason, and some argue it was a main cause to their shortcomings in the postseason.

Delane would fix those issues right away with excellent instincts in coverage, terrific mirroring ability in man coverage, ball skills, and standout run support ability that could transform the Rams' secondary for the better.

Round 1, No. 29 overall: Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Georgia

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After Rob Havenstein announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons, right tackle has become a question mark on the Rams' offense. Warren McClendon made his case, but competition should still be presented with a future long-term option at either right tackle or left. Freeling is a raw lineman who has more room to grow within his frame and as a run blocker, but his basic functions physically and in pass sets make him an intriguing option.

Round 2, No. 61 overall: Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri

BIG fan of #Missouri LB Josiah Trotter (40). Ample range and pursuit ability with excellent run and screen recognition skills, paired with disciplined run fits, and quickness to slip blocks against climbers to the second level. Turns 20 right before the draft = HIGH ceiling. pic.twitter.com/unwqwlTzDa — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) February 11, 2026

Trotter has a lot of fans in the draft community, including myself. While Nate Landman is a solid linebacker who earned a contract extension, there must be a better option other than Omar Speights. Trotter will be a 21-year old rookie with an extremely high ceiling as he features a skill set and the athleticism to grow into a great player at the position, thanks to excellent run fits, range, explosiveness, and physicality as a tackler.

Round 3, No. 93 overall: Brenen Thompson, wide receiver, Mississppi State

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rams must look for their replacement as Tutu Atwell heads into free agency. Speed will be needed in this offense to counterbalance Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Thompson could provide that as one of the fastest players in the entire draft class, providing great ball tracking skills to pair with splendid run-after-catch ability.

Round 5, No. 167 overall: VJ Payne, safety, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Snead has seemingly found some luck in finding talent in Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Nacua. Could he find another standout at safety in the fifth round with Payne? With Kam Curl slated for free agency at this time, Payne could be an intriguing developmental option with starter potential, showcasing excellent size, coverage ability, and versatility to drop down into the box.

Round 6, No. 206: Cole Payton, quarterback, North Dakota State

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State throws the ball during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Payton is a player who screams as a developmental signal-caller for head coach Sean McVay. I have pounded the table for this team to begin a search for Stafford's successor, and Payton has some intriguing tools and physical ability to be a capable backup or even a starter in the NFL with the proper evolution.

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Delby Lemieux, interior OL, Dartmouth

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team offensive lineman Delby Lemieux (50) of Dartmouth looks for a block during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A goal for every NFL team, including the Rams, should be to add offensive line depth, no matter the need at the position. Continuity is important, but having the depth to spot startis needed. Lemieux is an intriguing Ivy League prospect with guard and center versatility, and was a standout at the Senior Bowl.

Round 7, No. 232 overall: Mason Reiger, edge rusher, Wisconsin

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East edge rusher Mason Reiger (22) sacks West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reiger was the best performing player at the Shrine Bowl and is a player flying under the radar during this draft process. He may go much higher than the seventh-round, but the Rams could always use more depth at edge rusher, especially with Byron Young entering a contract year.

Round 7, No. 250 overall: Riley Nowakowski, tight end/fullback, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) rushes the ball against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Why not dip the toes into the roster pool of the defending national champions? Nowakowski is a true H-back in many ways, and the Rams could utilize him in several spots, whether they decide to run more 22 personnel with him as the fullback or maintain their 13 personnel approach at tight end.

Round 7, No. 256 overall: DeMonte Capehart, defensive tackle, Clemson

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) reacts after tackling Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (not pictured) during the first quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

Capehart is an intriguing late-round flier that a team like the Rams could take advantage of. He's shown some disrutiveness in the trenches for Clemson in past seasons, and adding a developmental prospect to add to the interior of the Rams outstanding defensive front is never a bad idea.

