One Offseason Deal The Rams Need to Consider Making
The Los Angeles Rams have been a team that, over the last couple of offseasons, has done a great job of putting together the best team possible. They have done that well, and they want to keep it up because they want to put together a great product on the field for a long time. That is something they always talk about when they are looking to add in the offseason.
The Rams are in the middle of having a great season this year, and that is because of the moves they made this past offseason. The Rams brought in a couple of players that made their team better on both sides of the ball, and they also brought back quarterback Matthew Stafford to lead their team. That was a huge move because Stafford is playing like a big-time quarterback right now. This season, Stafford has been the best quarterback and is looking to make a deep run with the Rams.
These are moves that were made because general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay know they had to do if they wanted to put the franchise in the position to be successful this season. These two are the best when it comes to planning how they want the Rams to look. That is why they have been successful together in Los Angeles.
One Deal the Rams Must Make Next Offseason
The Rams will have another decision coming up next season on one of their star players. That is star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua will enter his final year of his contract next season, and the Rams can give him an extension if they want to. Nacua was a fifth-round pick for the Rams and has turned into a star player and one of the best, if not the best, receivers in the game.
"We talked about interesting potential free agents, but one of the interesting contract extension candidates coming up this offseason that I keep hearing about is Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua," said Dan Graziano of ESPN. "He is wrapping up his third season and is extension-eligible next spring. Nacua was not a first-round pick, so there's no fifth-year option on his contract, and the Rams likely won't want him to go into next year as a pending 2027 free agent.
"Nacua's outstanding production and his significant role in the Rams' offense put him in line for a top-of-market wide receiver deal, and the top of that market right now is Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase at $40.25 million per year, followed by Minnesota's Justin Jefferson at $35 million per year."
"Whether Nacua can keep pushing the ceiling of that market higher, or whether Chase represents a high point and a leveling off of the WR market, is being watched closely by a lot of teams who believe that market got out of control."
