Four-Round Los Angeles Rams 2026 Mock Draft: Rivalry Week Edition

The Los Angeles Rams seem to be running things in the NFL once more, looking unbeatable after their dominant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No matter what the results are for the postseason, the Rams are in a great position to make moves in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With the Rams owning the rights to the Atlanta Falcons' first-round choice next April, this gives them two first-round selections, putting themselves in a spot to get an upper-echelon prospect or one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft. With that in mind, let's do a quick four-round mock draft ahead of this weekend's final regular-season slate of college football games.

Round 1, No. 11 overall (via Falcons): Oregon quarterback Dante Moore

The safeties dared Dante Moore to make the seam throw - no problem (esp when Kenyon Sadiq is the target).



Moore is the most interesting domino for the 2026 NFL Draft. Most scouts believe he'll return to Oregon, but he'll be in the QB1 mix if he declares. pic.twitter.com/mIJVwnM0Ue — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 23, 2025

I am among the few who believe that if Dante Moore declares for the draft, he will be in contention for the No. 1 overall selection. The Oregon Ducks star passer is one of the most composed, poised, and focused passers I've seen come through college. A mistake rarely fazes him, and he has a terrific "next-play" mentality that allows him to be a lethal thrower to all levels of the field.

Moore might not be entirely ready to start in the NFL, which is why landing in a place like Los Angeles behind an MVP frontrunner and coached by offensive mastermind Sean McVay would be outstanding for his league development as a future franchise starter at the next level.

Round 1, No. 31 overall: Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion

I started the year with a day 2 grade on KC Concepcion but he’s 16 on my board atm. One of the hardest players to cover or tackle in this class pic.twitter.com/msxAdsHCGK — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) November 11, 2025

The rich get richer, unfortunately. With a second Top-32 choice, the Rams would be wise to target another playmaker for their offense, with Tutu Atwell being a pending free agent this offseason. His replacement wouldn't be hard to find by way of Concepcion.

The former N.C. State and Texas A&M playmaker is a terrific run-after-catch pass-catcher with great nuance as a route runner and quality ball skills. He is in the running to be one of the first wideouts off the board this spring.

Round 2, No. 63 overall: Iowa State nose tackle Domonique Orange

Iowa State DL Domonique Orange has some good instincts to snuff out screens.



This hit almost made me audibly laugh out loud. pic.twitter.com/k9PYDTcZLJ — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) November 4, 2025

Another player who is set to be a pending free agent is defensive lineman Poona Ford, acting as the team's nose tackle on a one-year deal. With no guarantee of his return, the Rams should look at drafting a nose tackle in a deep class for the specific role. Orange is one of my favorite noses in this draft, winning with brute force, violence, instincts, and penetration skills at the point of attack.

Round 3, No.95 overall: Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World

A pair of Oregon LT Isaiah World reps against Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/iuqVkxfps4 — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) September 19, 2025

I feel that if there is a perfect landing spot for a player like Isaiah World, it's in Los Angeles with this coaching staff. World plays like his last name because of his incredible size, but great strength at the point of attack, while playing with otherworldly physicality in all phases. It does get him in trouble with penalties, which could give off some Trevor Penning vibes, but World would be a great developmental addition to the roster.

Don't forget to get more sneak peeks at our latest NFL Draft content and everything Rams football when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.