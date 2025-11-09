Rams Playmakers Share Honest Thoughts on 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With a rematch against the 49ers on the mind, the Los Angeles Rams' superstars spoke on what the rivalry meant to them, using the questions as an opportunity to reflect on the growth experienced since their week five loss to San Francisco.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford spoke on his feelings regarding taking on a 49ers defense that is without Fred Warner. Warner suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks back.
“To be honest with you, I'm not sure that I've faced him when he hasn't played yet," stated Stafford. "I know what it's like facing him, I can tell you that. He’s as good a linebacker as there is in the league. His ability to cover up some of the stuff that they ask him to do in some of their middle field open coverages is second to none in the NFL."
"I think with both his ability to move, his understanding of what offenses are trying to do to attack him, all of that is at an elite level. The communication, the physicality, finishing off on plays and all those kinds of things are as good as it gets. Playing against any defense with Fred [Warner] on it is a huge challenge.”
Davante Adams
Adams, a native of the Bay Area, was asked about his feelings on the 49ers.
Similar to how I feel about them now, never really liked them," stated Adams. "Naturally going back to the Packers, that was kind of like our rival other than the Bears, but we didn't really look at that like much of a rivalry game."
"All jokes aside, they’re a team that since I’ve been in the league they’ve been in our way. With the Packers, they beat us a few times in some pretty meaningful games. It always brings out a little bit more inside of you. Going back home and being in front of the home crowd it’s always been fun to play those games in front of my family and some people from high school. It’s a meaningful one.”
Puka Nacua
Nacua was asked what the biggest takeaway was for himself, following the loss to the 49ers.
“I think something that [Head] Coach [Sean McVay] preached to the team was the competitive stamina. I think that's something that he's preached before that game, but it was a moment where [we had a] deeper understanding of what that meant for our journey. I think that was something that we took from that game, like that sustained execution."
"The competitive stamina involves so many different things, but the sustained execution all the way through the cycle of the snap. I feel like we've had moments where you can win the beginning cycle of the snap and you can lose the end cycle of the snap, so making it through that final whistle for sure.”
With the Rams-49ers game having a direct impact on the tight race for the NFC West, Nacua spoke on the energy of such a matchup.
“I wouldn't say there’s any extra juice needed, especially against this opponent with the history that we have and the want to go out there and keep the momentum that we've been playing with after coming from the bye right before," stated Nacua. "I think it's going to be exciting for us to go out there. Coach has been asking for a complete game and we feel like we're right there on the brink of it.”
Jared Verse
Verse was asked to describe the rivalry. Verse would also state the game amplifies in intensity while complementing the 49ers for their production.
“It's aggressive," stated Verse. "[Defensive End Braden] Fiske and I both have teammates from Florida State with [49ers Cornerback] Renardo Green and [49ers Linebacker] Tatum Bethune that went to Florida State with us. They are my brothers and everything like that, but they play for the 49ers. They texted me Monday or Tuesday, ‘Hey, happy birthday.’ I say, ‘Hey, thank you. Get off my phone you’re my opponent [laughter]. I'm not messing with you this week. You’re my opponent like, simple as that.’ Even your best friends, even your brothers, it’s just different this week.”
