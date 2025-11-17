Why This Position Is Exploding in Importance for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams, if not the best team, in the NFL this season. They have been tested, and they have won some and lost some. One thing they have done well, whether they have lost or won, is improve each week, and that is showing on the field.
It has been great to see that, and this team will be a serious contenders when it comes to playoff football. Head coach Sean McVay is pulling all the stops, and his latest one is going to be hard to stop.
McVay is the best play caller in the National Football League. He is always looking at different ways he could improve his craft, and that leads to his team's success. That is something he does so well. The latest adjustment he has made was to go to a 13-personnel offense. That is something we have seen him do before, but now he has the best players he has done it with. These Rams tight ends all do things well, and that is what makes it hard to stop.
McVay Putting his Tight Ends in Special Spots
"McVay is among coaches who recognize “how much of a matchup nightmare tight ends can be and how vital they are to an offense,” Reed said, “so it’s awesome to see the position grow.”
McVay was an offensive assistant in Washington for one season before he was elevated to tight ends coach in 2011, and then offensive coordinator in 2014."
“He was so young,” said Paulsen, who played in Washington from 2010 to 2015. “He never played tight end before, he didn’t have any background there ... and here he comes as a quality-control guy with this level of mastery."
“This does bring back some good memories,” he said.
"The Rams have scored at least 34 points in each of their past three games. All have featured at least one touchdown by a tight end — veteran Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and/or rookie Terrance Ferguson," said Gary Klein of Los Angeles Times.
During McVay’s first eight seasons, the Rams' offense operated almost exclusively out of 11 personnel, which featured a running back, a tight end and three receivers. But this season, McVay has used as many as three tight ends at a time for added blocking and receiving targets.
Higbee, Allen, Parkinson and Ferguson have combined for 50 catches and seven touchdowns.
“They all bring their own edge to the game,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Their play style is relentless. I think of so many plays in games where guys are fighting that extra inch and those guys epitomize that.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE