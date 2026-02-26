WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are looking towards the future, and with two first-round picks in hand, as well as a plethora of additional selections throughout the rest of the NFL Draft, the team has more than enough to build on their championship-level momentum heading into 2026.

While the Rams ' top brass have historically avoided attending the combine, the event serves as a first look into the names that could be gracing televisions on Sunday.

One of the positions that will be a top priority for the franchise this offseason is outside cornerback. With Cobie Durant, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Roger McCreary set to be free agents, while Darious Williams' future with the team is murky at best, the draft could serve as a way to find a solution for the next five years, if not longer.

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Rams have a lot of players to consider, including LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Delane, who played at Virginia Tech from 2022-2024 before transferring to the Tigers in 2025, Delane was a unanimous All-American last season.

Delane Speaks From Indianapolis

During his podium session with the media, Delane spoke from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, giving insight into the type of player that could be representing the organization next season.

"I would want to be a sponge, I just want to learn from guys like that," stated Delane on playing alongside top NFL talent. "That's the biggest thing for me. I like to surround myself with high-caliber talent that I just soak up, I try to bring and add new things to my game. I love to be a part of something with high-caliber players."

A Game-Changing Talent

One of the rare examples of a defensive back attending two programs that have historically produced some of the NFL's best, Delane has lived up to his hype and then some.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided his report on Delane, stating Delane's pro comp is Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell was a defensive rookie of the year finalist, losing to Jared Verse before being the final piece needed for the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX to cap off Mitchell's incredible rookie season.

"Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft," stated Zierlein. "He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football."

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential."

