Three Defenders Rams New Coaching Hires Could Bring to Los Angeles

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have hired defensive assistants Michael Hunter and Robert Wright for the 2026 NFL season and with both men coming from the collegiate ranks, here are three players who both coaches could be helping to bring with them to the league.

Caleb Downs

Downs, one of the most exciting defenders in the draft, could reinvent the Rams' secondary due to his play-making ability as well as his ability to freely play in multiple spots, while having multiple responsibilities. He worked with Michael Hunter at Ohio State.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided his report.

"Productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience in big games at Alabama and Ohio State," stated Zierlein. "Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap. He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back. He’ll gamble a little bit as a run defender, but he makes more than enough disruptive plays near the line of scrimmage to make up for it."

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He’s fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection. While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football. Downs isn’t the biggest, fastest or most versatile player, but he consistently puts his stamp on games."

Downs has been compared to players like Jalen Pitre and Budda Baker in the past. High praise for a player who can be the backbone of a secondary, while being their most lethal weapon.

Davison Igbinosun

Igbinosun had a tremendous collegiate career, working with Downs and Hunter to secure Ohio State's first National Championship since 2014 during the first year of the expanded College Football Playoffs. Igbinosun could be an answer for the Rams ' various needs at outside corner.

"Igbinosun is an iron man with 53 career starts, fitting the mold of a press corner with good size and long arms," wrote Zierlein. "He uses heavy hands and strength to reroute receivers, staying tight on most vertical routes. However, hip tightness, disjointed footwork and average route recognition make pattern-matching a chore in larger spaces or in off-man coverage."

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Improving his technique and getting him to trust it will be critical in reducing penalties. He is tough, strong and a willing run defender. Traits raise the ceiling to CB2 in a zone-heavy scheme, but his floor as an average backup might be a more likely outcome.

Duce Chestnut

Chestnut, an explosive and versatile player could be a steal for the Rams. He played under new Rams assistant Rober Wright at the University of Syracuse as is regarded as one of the Orange's best NFL Draft eligible defenders.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) scores a touchdown as Syracuse Orange defensive back Duce Chestnut (2) attempts a tackle in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Considering the multitude of losses the Rams have experienced in their secondary, don't be surprised if the Rams take a shot on Chestnut due to their familiarity with the player and his skill set. He's a smaller player, which will hurt his stock but he has no issue putting his helmet on a football.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.