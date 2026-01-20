The Rams Provide An Explanation Behind Offensive Failures in Chicago

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to overcome many offensive issues to defeat the Chicago Bears but with concerns regarding their operation, the Rams addressed what happened and why they made the decisions that they made.

McVay Addresses Offensive Woes

The Rams were not good on offense, only scoring one more touchdown after their opening drive, constantly being forced to punt the ball. Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the issues, giving his insight into what happened.

“I think there were a handful of instances…I think number one, I think your job as a coach is to set players up for successful outcomes," stated McVay. "The way you get into a rhythm offensively is be able to sustain possession of the football and get off plays. The first drive of the game was excellent. It was 14 plays. Guys did a great job of being able to get into rhythm. Then when you look at each of the next few series that we had the second, third and fourth, we had a self-inflicted wound that set ourselves back."

"It was mental mistakes that prevented us from being able to do what we're capable of doing. Then we had the two-minute [drill] where we ended up getting the field goal. There were a lot of instances, and I first look at myself and say, ‘How can we provide clarity so that these things that typically haven't come up aren't coming up?’ You give Chicago credit because they did a great job of being able to create some of those issues, but it was stuff that we expect to be able to execute. For the lack of clarity to exist, that's where I say, ‘We have to do a better job.’ There are certain calls that you're saying, ‘Man, I could have put guys in better spots.’ This is a player's game and you want to be able to try to set them up."

"Because of some of those self-inflicted wounds, we weren't able to get into any sort of rhythm. Then the drives that we had to have, the second drive in overtime and then our ninth possession where we went 91 yards, our guys were at their best. I don't know if that answers your question, but that's what I was alluding to yesterday.”

The Thought Process Behind the Rams Pass Heavy Attack

Despite snowy conditions in temperatures that did not go above 18 degrees, Matthew Stafford attempted 42 passing attempts with many of them coming in the first three quarters of the game. McVay spoke about their approach and how some in-game decisions led to a heavy air assault.

“There were some instances where we did have runs called and we ended up getting to some other stuff, some of which we wanted, some that we didn't," stated McVay. "Those are areas that I think at the end of the day, I have to be better. I have to be able to have some clarity. I think to your point, there were some instances where we weren't able to do that at a high clip. I thought we did have success early on on that first drive. Then you start talking about the second series when we had three plays where we went three and out. We made a mistake that occurred on the third-and-four."

"Then on the third series we ended up having another mistake on the first-and-10 after we gained a first down after we ended up hitting [Tight End Terrance Ferguson] ‘Ferg’ on the on the third-and-11. Then on the fourth series, again we had a mistake protection wise. I think at the end of the day, we have to consistently execute. We have to provide clarity. I'm not necessarily worried as much about the run-pass balance as much as our snap in and snap out execution. That wasn't good enough."

"Then what I'll also make sure that there's ownership on so it's not misunderstood is if we aren't having successful outcomes, let's pivot a little bit quicker when the situation and the circumstances dictate if that gives us a chance to have more success. I thought that did illustrate itself later in the game, but it took a little bit too long. That's where I was critical of myself and I won't run away from that.”

McVay is right that if the Rams were able to execute at a higher rate, the plan would've worked. The problem is that how could the Rams expect such execution in unfamiliar conditions? Perhaps in the known confines of Seattle, the familiarity will drive the production.

