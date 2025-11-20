Puka Nacua Reveals What It Really Feels Like to Play for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the National Football League. Puka Nacua has taken the keys to the No.1 wide receiver spot for the Rams this season and has proven not only why he is the star on the Rams but also one of the best in the league at his respective position.
That is something coming into the season you wanted to see from Nacua, and you are seeing it play out. This is great for the Rams and what they are trying to do this season.
Nacua is great because he works hard and is one of the toughest players in the league as well. Nacua is playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Matthew Stafford, and one of the best wide receivers this season in Davante Adams. That is an offense no one wants to see when they are firing on all cylinders. Nacua is the go to player on the offensive side, and Nacua gives everything he has when he takes the field with this team.
Puka Nacua credits the Rams and head coach Sean McVay for the success that they have brought to his career this early on.
"His communication and level of patience, I think, have been something I’ve seen and have helped me take tremendous steps. There are rumors and things you hear before you come in as a rookie, and then seeing him face to face and being nervous, like, ‘I’m so scared of the head coach," said Nacua about Sean McVay.
"And then going through the first season and having the relationship that I have with him right now. I just feel so much more comfortable around him. And just learning things as he’s become a father as well, seeing the things he values and how he wants to impact, not only his son’s life, but the way he wants to impact our lives. And the way that influences some of those things that crossover, it just makes that relationship that I have with him continue to grow."
Nacua on Becoming a Father
"It’s been such a blessing and so much excitement. I feel like it’s become a new superpower for me, being able to spend time with him, and talk ball with him. Even though there’s no response, it helps me learn some new things, and I feel like it’s my own therapy session, being able to talk to my little man.
"But it’s been such a blessing, and I can’t wait for him to be able to step into SoFi and see his dad perform."
