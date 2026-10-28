The Los Angeles Rams continue their attempt to improve their special teams unit. On Wednesday, the Rams signed long snapper Jake McQuaide and kicker Josh Karty to the practice squad.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Rams have struggled on special teams and it’s become a point of emphasis for head coach Sean McVay. The Rams currently rank 32nd in special teams DVOA and gave up two long returns as well as a fake punt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I have to figure that out. It's one of those deals that’s driving me crazy. We have to figure it out and we haven't yet,” said McVay when he spoke to the media on Monday.

Rams Make Surprising Move to Bring Back Jake McQuaide

McQuaide visited the Rams on Wednesday. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Rams and signed with them last year after they moved on from Alex Ward. The McQuaide signing does come as a surprise, as Joe Cardona was signed in the offseason and seen as a player favored by Bubba Ventrone. While the Rams haven’t been good on special teams, Cardona has been one of the few bright spots.

Whether McQuaide replaces Cardona or is simply there to provide a veteran presence as someone McVay trusts remains to be seen. However, it would be odd for the Rams to keep two long snappers available.

Why the Rams Are Bringing Back Josh Karty

The addition of Josh Karty is just as surprising. Last season, the Rams cut Karty after he had issues with timing and kicks getting blocked. Karty was 10-for-15 last year and had two field goals blocked that would have given the Rams the win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, last week, the Rams signed kicker Brandon McManus to add some stability to the field goal unit after they moved on from Harrison Mevis. McManus went 5-for-5 on extra points last week.

It seems unlikely that the Rams would move on from McManus, but Karty gives the Rams a younger option to develop on the practice squad. Karty was seen as a talented kicker at one point. From the end of his rookie season until his two kicks being blocked against the Eagles, Karty had made 21 straight field goals and was 5-for-5 from 50+ yards during that stretch.

Another aspect of signing Karty is what he can do on kickoffs. Some have speculated that the knuckleball kickoff messed up his kicking form, but the Rams implemented it last season with Karty and had success with it.

Given some of the Rams’ issues on their kickoff coverage unit, it wouldn’t be surprising if they brought up Karty on game days or found a roster spot for him just to take kickoff responsibilities. The Rams can also hope to develop Karty with the idea that he can possibly overtake McManus at some point.

The Rams have created the best field position on kickoffs this season.



Blocked FGs overshadowed what was a GREAT performance from Karty.



This knuckleball on the kickoff has been a weapon for the Rams STs unit. pic.twitter.com/FbbxJN3fdw — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) September 23, 2025

In a corresponding move, the Rams released offensive lineman Austin Blaske. Blaske was signed as an undrafted free agent and seemed to play well during the preseason. However, with the Rams prioritizing special teams, they have opted to part ways with Blaske. The signings of Karty and McQuaide also come after the Rams bringing in Jon Rhattigan on Tuesday.

McVay has made it clear that the Rams' special teams performance isn't acceptable, and the moves to bring back McQuaide and Karty are another indication that the team is searching for answers. It's uncertain whether either player will make an immediate impact, but the Rams are certainly making an effort to improve.

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