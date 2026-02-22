How Rams' Colby Parkinson Had a Year to Remember

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are taking a steal into 2026 as Colby Parkinson went from being a backup tight end to one of the franchise's premier pass catching threats this season.

Parkinson's effectiveness in the red zone has given the Rams a new element as they retool for what could be their finest season yet.

Parkinson Has Earned His Keep

Pro Football Focus ranked Parkinson as the 12th-best tight end in the NFL, giving him a grade of 75.4 after the Rams' new usage of their tight ends, plus an injury to Tyler Higbee propelled Parkinson into a top role.

"For the first six weeks of the season, Colby Parkinson was pushed down the Rams’ depth chart and was rarely a voice in the passing game," stated PFF's Thomas Valentine. "But as the season progressed, the former Seahawks’ fourth-round pick became a regular feature in the offense, and really stepped up when fellow tight end Tyler Higbee went down with an injury."



"From Week 12 to the end of the postseason, Parkinson caught 36 passes for 437 yards and a league-best seven touchdowns at the position, averaging 8.0 yards after the catch per reception — the second-most among tight ends. Even in an offense packed with star talent, Parkinson found a role."

During the season, then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur gave an inside look on Parkinson's growth since joining the Rams .

“I've seen him grow as a football player," stated LaFleur. "There was a reason that we all collectively, Sean [General Manager] Les [Snead] and everyone else were thrilled about grabbing him a year ago out of free agency just from his toughness and some of the things that he could do in all the phases run, pass catching and then pass protection. I think he's grown so much as a player and as a man."

"I don't want to say accepting his role, but embracing everything that we've asked him to do and do it at the highest clip that he can. He goes to work, both in the meeting room and the practice, field as well as anyone we have on this squad. He’s a Ram through and through. I couldn't be happier for his individual success, which is leading to a lot of the stuff that we've been able to do offensively.”

Parkinson finished this season with 43 catches for 403 yards and eight touchdowns. All career highs.

