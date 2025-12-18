What a Win (and Loss) vs. Seahawks Would Mean for the Rams

When is the last time you can remember a Thursday Night Football game with incredible stakes late in the regular season? For the first time, two 11-win teams will face off against each other on a Thursday night game that could determine who wins or loses both the NFC West and a chance to secure homefield advantage in the playoffs.

The 11-3 Los Angeles Rams and 11-3 Seattle Seahawks square off in the biggest game of the season as both teams vie for playoff positioning and a chance to call themselves division champions. There are many ways for this game to go, but what would a win mean for these Rams and head coach Sean McVay? What would a loss on the road do for them as well?

What a win will mean for the Rams

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are a couple of scenarios I would consider here: a close victory or a blowout. The Rams have only lost three games this season, all of which came by one score. They have either had close victories like their wins against the Seahawks, Texans, and Lions, or they have dominated the competition they have faced.

A close win signals they can go toe to toe with anyone and have a new, trustworthy kicker to lean on, or the league MVP favorite in Matthew Stafford, to lead the charge on a go-ahead game-winning touchdown. A blowout would send a statement and a warning to the rest of the NFL, as they march forward toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC West title as the Super Bowl favorites.

What a loss will mean for the Rams

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) audibles over center against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

It is hard to envision Los Angeles getting blown out by Seattle: both teams have each lost a game by seven or a few points and are quite even across the board. Unless Stafford had an epic collapse on unseen proportions, this is a matchup that will come down to the wire at Lumen Field as the teams fight for division and NFL supremacy heading into the postseason.

A loss for the Rams would mean they would need a lot of help to secure the No. 1 seed, and it would all but likely seal their fate of no longer winning the NFC West, as the Seahawks would be in the catbird's seat on their way to home-field advantage throughout the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Rams would have, at best, the No. 5 seed and travel for the first round of the playoffs against the winner of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Carolina Panthers.

Never again miss one story related to the Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest content. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all of the latest updates, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.