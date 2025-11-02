Jared Verse Speaks on Meeting Rams Defensive Legend
The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles-born streetwear brand The Hundreds dropped a retro-inspired clothing collection that emulates the various era of Rams football in Southern California, and in their campaign, Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse was photographed wearing the clothing, posing with NFL legend Rosey Grier.
The Message Regarding the Campaign
"The Los Angeles Rams and L.A.-born streetwear brand The Hundreds have joined forces for the “LA Rams x The Hundreds: Limited Edition Collection” a collaboration that reimagines vintage Rams style through a modern, L.A. lens," per the campaign's press release. "Rooted in nostalgia and hometown pride, the six-piece collection blends the team’s late ’80s and early ’90s aesthetic with The Hundreds’ signature streetwear DNA—celebrating the energy, community, and culture that define Los Angeles. The collection is available now at RamsFanShop.com, TheHundreds.com, and The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium."
"The collection features a Fitted New Era Cap, Vintage T-shirt, Pullover Hoodie, Sweatpants, California Poncho, and Letterman Jacket. Each piece channels vintage Rams flair with 1990s-style fonts, retro logos and classic colorways, with a bold mashup of The Hundreds’ beloved Adam Bomb mascot rocking a retro Rams helmet—a perfect symbol of old-school grit meeting new-school attitude."
To bring the collection to life, the Rams and The Hundreds shot a campaign video that feels like home and features a multi-generational cast of the Ramily—friends and creatives from both brands—gathered for a watch party that’s equal parts football and family tradition. Familiar faces include Rams Defensive Linebacker and 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, Rams Legend and member of the Fearsome Foursome Rosey Grier, The Hundreds Co-Founder Ben Hundreds, Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny’s, Anwar Carrots of Carrots, Briana King of Display Only, professional skater Ryan Carrell, and more."
Verse on Meeting Rosey Grier
“It was cool," stated Verse. "Talking about Rosey first, seeing a living legend right in your face is a different feeling. I'm looking at him like, ‘Damn, this is the fearsome foursome.’ We recreated the picture with me, [Defensive End Braden] Fiske, [Outside Linebacker Byron Young] ‘BY’ and [Defensive End] Kobie [Turner] during picture day."
"But to see him up close, I'm like, ‘Damn, he’s still a pretty big dude,’ even during that day. It was cool. ‘The Hundreds’ campaign, it was a good time being out there, being able to make a little impact and have a good time. It was a good day. It went by fast and it was fun.”
