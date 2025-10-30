Jared Verse Talks Rams Potent Pass Rushing Attack
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Thursday as they continue preparations for their contest against the New Orleans Saints. With a chance to go on top of the division on the horizon, Rams coordinators Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur took to the podium to answer questions from reporters.
Following practice, Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke at the podium.
“I think they're rushing as one," stated McVay. "I think they understand the intent of what we're trying to get done. I think the best part about it is they're earning the right to get into those spots. You have to be efficient on early downs to be able to present some of the different things that [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula], our coaching staff, and then ultimately our guys are being able to bring to life. I just think there's great collaboration."
"I think there's great strain through the echo of the whistle. A couple of the sacks that we had in London, which seems like it was three years ago, a lot of that is rush and coverage working as one. Only on one of those seven sacks that we had were we bringing in five rushers. We had one of them that [Safety] Quentin Lake had that was still a four-man rush. We were playing loaded zone behind it, but you're bringing a DB. The other ones were just great effort and great guys playing 11 as one. There were a couple where it was a great understanding of how to be able to rush and rush off of one another."
"You look at [Outside Linebacker] Josaiah Stewart's sack that he had, it's a great effort by him but it's also an amazing job by [Nose Tackle] Poona Ford to be able to understand the rush lane integrity, to be able to cover him and then that prevents [Jaguars’ QBTrevor] Lawrence to being able to escape and contain. Then now he has to stay in the pocket and there you go for a sack. I think [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith does such a great job. He and [Outside Linebackers] Joe Coniglio and [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins…their collaboration and their understanding. We're rushing well as a unit and that's one of the best defenses that I've ever been around or gone against. I'm excited about where we can continue to go.”
