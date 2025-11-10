Rams Make Roster Moves After Perfect Kicking Operation on Sunday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the decision to revamp their kicking operation after weeks of continued issues, including missed kicks, blocks, and missed scoring opportunities since the Rams couldn't trust their unit to perform.
In the Rams' two losses this season, they suffered blocked kicks but on Sunday, it appears the tide has turned. The Rams went six for six on PATs (they attempted no field goals since they scored six touchdowns), with Harrison Mevis making his first ever start as a kicker and with Jake McQuaide returning as the team's long snapper.
Jared Verse also blocked a 49ers PAT.
The Rams Make Moves
Due to their perfect operation, the Rams have waived former incumbent long snapper Alex Ward while signing McQuaide to the practice squad. McQuaide, who played for the franchise from 2011-2020, expressed happiness to be back in Los Angeles when speaking to reporters.
McQuaide, who played in both St. Louis and Los Angeles during his original stint with the franchise, lives with his family in Cincinnati, Ohio. When discussing the Rams, he made sure to mention that the organization became a part of his family throughout his years and that he was also looking for a full-time job. It appears he has it for the rest of this season and could extend his time with the team based on what happens from here on out.
Mevis and McQuaide
While Harrison Mevis and Joshua Karty are expected to compete for the kicking job this week, barring the Rams announcing he's their full-time kicker, the situation with the long snapper position is now settled.
Before the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Mevis making his debut against the 49ers in which he addressed the long snapper position.
“I think he's handled himself well," stated McVay. "He's kicked in a lot of big games when you go back to his career at Missouri. There are always those factors that come into it, but I think at the end of the day you have to have the clarity and the courage to be able to make the decisions that you think are best. This is what we think is the best way to be able to move forward. I think our team has handled the preparation the right way."
"This is something that we're continuously trying to be able to get our hands wrapped around. We've talked about this probably more than anything that I've ever had to talk about since I've been the head coach of the Rams, but there are a lot of things that go into it. I think what you do appreciate is that this is the greatest team sport that there is. There are 11 guys that affect and influence what you're trying to be able to get done. Then the opposing team is trying to affect you in the other way of not allowing you to be able to execute at the clip that you're trying to. We have familiarity and we know Jake."
"I can't say enough about how Alex and how Josh have handled this. What I'm not going to do is pigeonhole myself into anything other than this week. I think we always talk about being totally and completely present, taking things one day at a time and controlling what we can. Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Let's have a good Friday, a good Saturday, and then be ready to go. But those guys, I expect them to do well as it relates to Jake and Mevis and their roles on Sunday against an excellent opponent.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE