Rams 2024 Waiver Wire Gamble Continues to Pay Dividends
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr recorded his first interception with the franchise, continuing to provide needed help on the outside in what is quickly becoming one of the top waiver moves of last season.
After being waived by the Washington Commanders, the former first-round pick has found his form in Los Angeles, playing a pivotal role in all eight of the team's games this season.
McVay on Forbes
“It was big," stated McVay. "I think the thing that's cool is I don't think anybody would be surprised because this is a culmination of the work and the consistent approach that he's put in Monday through Saturdays and then it translates in terms of showing up on Sunday where he's given himself the best chance for a lot of that stuff to come to life. I give [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] a ton of credit for the relationship he's developed, really not exclusive to Emmanuel, but with all of his players on our team in general."
"As the assistant head coach, he does such a great job for us. I'm really happy for Emmanuel and I'm looking forward to watching him build. I thought some of the plays that I was most excited about were watching him come up in run support, putting his face on people, crack replacing. He had some really good examples of some really good competitive coverage ops against some premier players in this league."
"It's cool to be able to see him get his hands on the ball and be able to make that catch. I was really pleased with the [Cornerback] Cobie Durant as well. I think our corners have really played well these last few weeks and we're hopeful to be able to get [Cornerback] Darious Williams back in the mix. I thought [Cornerback] Roger McCreary showed his overall athleticism on (special) teams and I thought he did a really nice job throughout the course of the week. He'll be able to add that depth and figure out how to be a factor for us and we're excited about him as well.”
Pleasant and Forbes
The relationship between Pleasant and Forbes is something that I have been covering for sometime, speaking to both men on multiple occasions regarding their relationship and how that has impacted the team.
Pleasant gave Forbes a fresh start with a clean slate in Los Angeles but it was Forbes who took the reins and ran with it, putting in the work and making a consciences decision to go through the physical trials to improve multiple elements of his game, especially as a tackler in open space.
Forbes is a loved member of the locker room, and this is just the beginning for the talented defensive back.
