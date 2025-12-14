Why the Rams Have Zeroed In on Lions' Rushing Game

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have the unenviable challenge of trying to stop the NFL's best 1-2 running back combo in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Both men are two of the best at what they do, establishing a true thunder and lightning dynamic.

In anticipation of such a challenge, members of the Rams spoke on the duo, and the damage they are able to do.

Sean McVay

McVay has had to deal with strong rushing attacks in the post-Super Bowl LVI era, losing to the Lions in the 2024 Wild Card, having Montgomery punish the Rams on the ground while Gibbs made his difference in the pass game.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and running back David Montgomery (5) sign autographs for fans after 38-30 win over Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of that, the Rams' loss to the Eagles in the 2025 Divisional Round came from not being able to corral Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley's rushing prowess.

“I see as an explosive of a player as there is in this league," stated McVay. "Every single time he touches it, you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, he might score.’ He's unbelievable in both phases. You see him compete in protection. There was a reason why he was so highly regarded coming out of [Alabama] ‘Bama’. He is a special player and they've got a lot of them."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"He and [Lions Running Back David] Montgomery are excellent compliments to one another in the backfield. They have a great offensive line. Jared does a great job playing point guard and getting everybody involved. [Lions Wide Receiver] Jameson [Williams] and [Lions Wide Receiver] Amon-Ra [St. Brown] are unbelievable players. This is a great challenge.”

Chris Shula

Shula is tasked with the challenge of stopping a prolific ground attack while not overcommitting resources, weakening the Rams' aerial defenses. On top of that, Shula is two weeks removed from Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard running all over his defense.

With such a task, Shula broke down the challenge, providing his takes on his opponents.

May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media following OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“It's tough with two of the premier backs in the league. Obviously, [Running Back Jahmyr] Gibbs…we all know how explosive he is and what he can do. I don't know if he gets enough credit for his vision and how he can run the stretch run game and cut it back. He's heavier than you think. Then, [Running Back David] Montgomery is a starting back for pretty much everybody in the league. They have a great one-two punch. Not to mention a great line and a great scheme that's well-coached. It's going to be a huge challenge.”

Jared Verse

Verse, who will be leading the charge against both Gibbs and Montgomery, spoke on their different play styles and how their differences impact his approach to his method of attack.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“They both have their own things," stated Verse . "Gibbs is a hard and fast running back. He can bounce out to the edge, he can take it inside. If he gets free, he's a very fast back and he's very quick. Montgomery poses [pretty] much the same challenges. He’s just a bigger back. He's hard hitting. To be able to stop them and to be able to know which ones in, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are and being able to mentally process that. That's probably the biggest issue.”

Verse has been a quintessential Rams since arriving in Los Angeles, removing distractions from his ultimate goal. While many have put high expectations on Verse, Verse's outlook on football is quite different. While he is the tip of the spear, he sees himself as one of eleven who has to get the job done one play at a time.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I think I'm doing what I have to," stated Verse on living up to expectations. "I don't have any expectations. I've never put myself in a position to have expectations. I just do what I have to do this week. I have to stop Gibbs and Montgomery, I have to get to [Lions Quarterback Jared] Goff . That's just my job. I’m not focused on expectations or anything like that.”

And by simply doing his job, Verse has been a pillar of the Rams' turnaround.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.