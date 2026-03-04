Rams HC Sean McVay Has High Praise For Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders parted ways this offseason after the former spent two seasons as the organization's offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury helped bring along Jayden Daniels, but things didn't align for either side when it came to revamping things headed into the future. That left Kingsbury on the open market for another role in the league, and while many thought he could have landed one of the open head coach or offensive coordinator positions during the coaching carousel, he ultimately ended up in an assistant role with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kingsbury is now set to be the Rams assistant head coach next to Sean McVay, and when announcing the hire, McVay had nothing but great admiration for his new Robin to his Batman.

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) talks with Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury (right) Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

A tremendously valuable addition

"Kliff will be the assistant head coach. Great overseer of a lot of things offensively. You know, I think the biggest thing will be that collaboration of understanding some of the success with some of the things he's done, some of the things we've done," said McVay.

"And then the holistic approach. You got a couple guys on this staff now that have been head coaches, understand the different roles and responsibilities, and there's an empathy, and there's an understanding that exists. Kliff and I have always been really good friends. I've always known the work capacity that he has, and I've always really respected what he's done from afar. But what's intriguing to me about it is it's very different than what we've done, and just cause it's different doesn't mean that it can't be better.

"So, there might be some times for us to be able to figure out where does that fit. But I think most importantly, he'll be basically there as someone I can lean on in a lot of the different things that come up in this chair, or really just big picture, and that's where he'll be [a] tremendously valuable person for our staff. When you guys get to know him, he's got a great humility, a great way about himself, and just want to come in, learn, and contribute."

A history of mutual respect

McVay and Kingsbury have had a tremendous relationship over the years despite never having an overlap in coaching circles. McVay has tried to get Kingsbury on his staff for years, and now he will get the chance to work directly with him, only continuing to elevate an already potent offensive system in La La Land.

Elevating the Rams' offense

Kingsbury will now be McVay's right-hand man, providing offensive expertise and head-coaching experience to the staff while continuing to mold and innovate his own offensive systems to one day return to being a head coach in the NFL.

The move is a way for the Rams to add a high-level offensive mind without immediate play-calling duties, and should only elevate what the Rams and McVay already can do on offense behind the leadership of quarterback Matt Stafford.

