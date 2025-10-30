Rams Release Positive Week Nine Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams released their injury report as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action.
Los Angeles Rams
Limited
Rob Havenstein (ankle), Puka Nacua (ankle), Kamren Kinchens (toe), and Darious Williams (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday.
McVay on Wednesday
“As far as injuries are concerned, guys that will be listed as limited: [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, [Wide Receiver] Puka Nacua, [Safety] Kam[ren] Kinchens and [Cornerback] Darious Williams," stated McVay. "Rob and Puka are making great progress. We expect them [to play], unless they have setbacks. They'll just take limited reps to what they're accustomed to, but trending in the right direction. The same thing with Kam[ren]. ‘D-Will’ [Darious Williams], we will have him go through individual with his shoulder. We'll see how his status looks as the week progresses.”
McVay on Monday
Sean McVay spoke about Nacua, Havenstein, and Williams on Monday.
Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein
McVay was asked if Nacua would practice this week and what did the reports from Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott indicate.
"It was good," stated McVay. "We expect him to be ready to go and we expect him to be able to practice. He'll do some stuff. We'll get a little bonus Monday, but it'll be more of a focus on fundamentals and flushes for the guys."
"Hopefully they were able to get away, relax a little bit and now we're chomping at the bit to be better than we were the first half of the season. We do expect him to be back on Wednesday and expect him to play this week unless there are setbacks.”
McVay would say it was the same case with Havenstein.
Darious Williams
Darious Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of the Jaguars game.
"He got banged up with his shoulder," reported McVay. "It was just a weird freak deal that he got towards the latter part of the game when they were throwing it a bunch. It's almost like a strain in his shoulder and in his lat. It’s a very abnormal type of injury, but it is something that you need to be cognizant of and certain movements and things that are asked to do, especially from the corner spot, trigger it. It's a weird feeling. He's done a great job."
"He was rehabbing all week. We're going to continue to try to keep the doors open for him going this week but if he doesn't, then we need to have contingency plans accordingly. I think that group as a whole has played well. I’ve been really pleased with Darious, [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes. Hopefully he’s able to go. If not, then he'll be ready to roll the following week.”
New Orleans Saints
The Saints added six names to the injury report.
Full
Juwan Jennings (neck) and Chris Olave (ankle) were full participants.
Limited
Alvin Kamara (ankle), Devin Neal (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (hip), and Alontae Taylor (shoulder)
