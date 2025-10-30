Ram Digest

Rams Release Positive Week Nine Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams continue to get healthy coming out of the BYE

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams released their injury report as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action.

Limited

Rob Havenstein (ankle), Puka Nacua (ankle), Kamren Kinchens (toe), and Darious Williams (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday.

McVay on Wednesday

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“As far as injuries are concerned, guys that will be listed as limited: [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, [Wide Receiver] Puka Nacua, [Safety] Kam[ren] Kinchens and [Cornerback] Darious Williams," stated McVay. "Rob and Puka are making great progress. We expect them [to play], unless they have setbacks. They'll just take limited reps to what they're accustomed to, but trending in the right direction. The same thing with Kam[ren]. ‘D-Will’ [Darious Williams], we will have him go through individual with his shoulder. We'll see how his status looks as the week progresses.”

McVay on Monday

Sean McVay spoke about Nacua, Havenstein, and Williams on Monday.

Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein

McVay was asked if Nacua would practice this week and what did the reports from Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott indicate.

"It was good," stated McVay. "We expect him to be ready to go and we expect him to be able to practice. He'll do some stuff. We'll get a little bonus Monday, but it'll be more of a focus on fundamentals and flushes for the guys."

Puka Nacua
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Hopefully they were able to get away, relax a little bit and now we're chomping at the bit to be better than we were the first half of the season. We do expect him to be back on Wednesday and expect him to play this week unless there are setbacks.”

McVay would say it was the same case with Havenstein.

Darious Williams

Darious Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of the Jaguars game.

"He got banged up with his shoulder," reported McVay. "It was just a weird freak deal that he got towards the latter part of the game when they were throwing it a bunch. It's almost like a strain in his shoulder and in his lat. It’s a very abnormal type of injury, but it is something that you need to be cognizant of and certain movements and things that are asked to do, especially from the corner spot, trigger it. It's a weird feeling. He's done a great job."

Darious Williams
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (24) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He was rehabbing all week. We're going to continue to try to keep the doors open for him going this week but if he doesn't, then we need to have contingency plans accordingly. I think that group as a whole has played well. I’ve been really pleased with Darious, [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes. Hopefully he’s able to go. If not, then he'll be ready to roll the following week.”

New Orleans Saints

The Saints added six names to the injury report.

Alvin Kamara
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Full

Juwan Jennings (neck) and Chris Olave (ankle) were full participants.

Limited

Alvin Kamara (ankle), Devin Neal (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (hip), and Alontae Taylor (shoulder)

