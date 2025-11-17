Sean McVay Shares Evaluation of Rams Performance Against Seahawks
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams engaged the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday afternoon battle for first place in the NFC West. Sporting two brilliant head coaches who come from historic schools of thought, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his offense influenced by names like Bill Walsh, Jon Gruden, and Mike Shanahan, took on Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who runs the newest version of the hard-hitting Baltimore Ravens defense that Marvin Lewis first implemented in 1996.
With both men having a corresponding offense/ defense that has dominated, the chess match that occured at SoFi Stadium would impact the direction of both emerging franchises. After the game, McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford would speak from the podium.
On Wednesday, McVay shared his thoughts on the Seahawks.
Q: Is there a benefit to having played Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak and QB Sam Darnold last season when they were with the Saints and Vikings respectively?
“I think there are some benefits," stated McVay. "Every single year is a new year. There are some similarities, but I think to Klint, what he's done a great job of is he's evolved and he's adjusted to the personnel that he has in Seattle. There were some things that he accentuated in New Orleans. You see a lot of these coordinators or coaches, there are foundational philosophies that are pretty much consistent around the league, but then what do you lean into? How do you really elevate certain guys?"
"What do you do that allows Sam to be able to play the way that he is? How does he cater to their offensive line or their backs and tight ends and skill players? It helps a little bit, but every single game, every week, it's a new challenge and you use it without trying to overdo it, if you will.”
Q: What have you seen from Darnold this season?
“I've seen a lot of the same things that made him great last year in Minnesota," stated McVay. "I think he's in a really good system. I think he does an excellent job of recognizing whatever the coverages are and being able to get the ball where it should be. You can see he does a great job of playing in time and in rhythm. He can activate all parts of the field and then some really cool stuff happens when he goes off-schedule. He has the athleticism to be able to buy time, keep his eyes down the field. You can see there's a rapport with his skill players that they're able to work off of him."
"I'm seeing a guy that's playing with a lot of confidence that's been earned and it's a continuation of a lot of the stuff that got him the deserved recognition last year with what he did with [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin [O’Connell] and those guys. Then you look at what [Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint] Kubiak has done and the way that he's playing and the ownership he has of the things that they're asking of him. It's impressive. I have lot of respect for Sam.”
