A Bad Week Just Got Worse For the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After losing control of the division and conference to the Seattle Seahawks, a bad week has compounded into a troubling situation, as the team continues to lose ground in pursuit of a home playoff game.

Injuries

Both Davante Adams and Kevin Dotson have essentially been ruled out for the Rams' next game against the Atlanta Falcons. While things could change as the week progresses, both men have been pillars of the offense, and after the Seattle game, there's a major concern that the Rams won't be able to come close to replicating their production.

The Weekend

Not only did the Rams lose, but their problems were compounded by the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears winning on Saturday and the Carolina Panthers winning on Sunday. If the Rams are unable to win their division, they'll likely be the five or six seed in the NFC, depending on what happens with the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

That means the Rams will have to travel to either Philadelphia or Carolina to open the Wild Card round. The Eagles, who clinched their division this week, defeated the Rams in week three and are 3-0 against Los Angeles over the past two seasons. The Panthers, who defeated the Rams in week 13, now have control over the NFC South and only need a win paired with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss next week to clinch the division.

If the Panthers lose, then the division will come down to their rematch with Tampa Bay in the regular-season finale. The good news is that Tampa plays a struggling Miami team next week, and they host the Panthers to end the season. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have clinched the division on the final day of the season in 2023 and 2024.

The Bears' win over the Green Bay Packers will likely give them the division but it also means that they'll need Chicago to lose at least one game, if not both, depending on how things shake out in order for the Rams to retake them for the NFC number one seed.

In short, this week is probably the worst for the Rams all season. The loss to Seattle came under unacceptable circumstances and the rest of the league smelled the blood in the water and pounced. While the Rams remain in the mix, this is a stark reminder of how fast things can end in the NFL and it's clear that Los Angeles can not afford another slip-up this season.

